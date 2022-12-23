Ozy Media sued in N.Y. court over $1.3 mln legal tab

Summary

Dec 23 (Reuters) - A New York law firm is suing Ozy Media Inc to recoup what it said is nearly $1.3 million in fees and expenses that the digital media company owes for legal work related to U.S. federal investigations and other matters.

Litigation-focused Ford O'Brien Landy sued Ozy Media on Dec. 21 in New York state court, claiming that the embattled company only partially paid legal invoices and failed to follow through on assurances that it would pay up.

The lawsuit did not reveal the substance of the investigations but said they involved a federal prosecutor's office in New York and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Ford O’Brien said in the lawsuit that the firm helped produce 160,000 pages of records in response to U.S. subpoenas.

Ford O'Brien lawyers also worked on a private civil case in California federal court defending Ozy after an investment fund in October 2021 accused it and co-founder Samir Rao of alleged fraud, according to the lawsuit and court dockets.

A New York Times report a month earlier said Rao impersonated a YouTube executive during a call with then-prospective investor Goldman Sachs. The firm was weighing a $40 million investment in the media company. Goldman Sachs ultimately opted not to invest.

Lawyers for Ozy have called the impersonation "an isolated incident that was immediately acknowledged and addressed by the company."

Following the report, LifeLine Legacy Holdings LLC sued Ozy to withdraw investments of $2.25 million in Ozy. The case was voluntarily dismissed last month.

In Ford O'Brien's Dec. 21 complaint, partner Kevin O'Brien wrote that Ozy Media had never objected to the invoices that the law firm issued for its work. "To the contrary, Ozy Media has repeatedly acknowledged its debts and promised to pay," the complaint said.

Representatives from Ozy, founded in 2013 and based in Mountain View, California, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

O'Brien declined to comment on Friday.

The law firm said Ozy put down $200,000 at the start of the legal work in 2021, but "paid only a portion of the invoices as they came due, and thus quickly started to fall behind on its payment obligations." O'Brien said in a retention agreement that he charged $950 an hour.

The case is Ford O'Brien Landy v. Ozy Media Inc, New York Supreme Court, County of New York, No. 654956/2022.

For plaintiff: Kevin O'Brien of Ford O'Brien Landy

For defendant: Non appearance yet

Reporting by Mike Scarcella











