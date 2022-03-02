Pa. lawyer's LinkedIn page under pseudonym leads to his suspension

The sign up page of Linkedin.com, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh

Summary The attorney used a different name on professional networking profile

He was suspended by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for six months for unauthorized law practice

(Reuters) - A Pennsylvania attorney who indicated on his LinkedIn page that he'd done legal work while on an administrative suspension, was suspended for another six months with consent by the state's Supreme Court due to the online posts.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said in a Friday order that Andrew Hurwitz misrepresented himself as a lawyer even though he did not have an active law license, violating state professional conduct rules.

In March 2021, Hurwitz petitioned to have the license reinstated after an administrative suspension, which began in 2014, according to court filings.

In a background investigation, the Pennsylvania Office of Disciplinary Counsel (ODC) found a LinkedIn page under the pseudonym, "Andy Blackman Hurwitz," which said Hurwitz worked as "in house counsel" for a music and marketing company and was "responsible for all contracts," the filings said.

The ODC said Hurwitz never alerted the high court's disciplinary board of a supervising attorney that would monitor his activities if he were to work in a legal capacity.

The court on Friday agreed with the ODC that although he later changed his LinkedIn profile to remove references to being an attorney, Hurwitz misrepresented himself to the public.

Court filings also cited another instance when Hurwitz used the suffix "Esq" on the website of a music non-profit, 30 Amp Circuit. According to the non-profit's website, Hurwitz founded the organization. He also failed to disclose his position at the non-profit on his application for reinstatement.

According to the filings, Hurwitz withdrew his petition for reinstatement and responded to the ODC's initial inquiries by saying he hadn't used his LinkedIn profile in years. He also said he did not consider his position at 30 Amp Circuit to be part of his professional history.

Hurwitz could not immediately be reached for comment. His legal counsel could not be identified Wednesday.

The case is Office of Disciplinary Counsel v. Hurwitz , The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, No. 170 DB 2021

