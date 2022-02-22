Partner pay watch: Stoel Rives U.S. attorney nominee in Alaska

Summary

Summary Related documents S. Lane Tucker has long advised Alaska Native corporations

Pay disclosure is part of U.S. attorney nomination process

(Reuters) - A longtime partner at Stoel Rives in Alaska reported earning more than $1.5 million in compensation from the U.S. law firm for advising Alaska Native corporations and other clients, according to an ethics filing released on Tuesday as part of her nomination to lead the federal prosecutor's office in the state.

The Biden administration's nomination of S. Lane Tucker, a Stoel Rives partner since 2010 in Anchorage, is pending in the U.S. Senate. Tucker earlier worked at Perkins Coie, and she was a federal prosecutor in Alaska in the early 2000s.

Financial disclosures are mandatory public filings for many nominees for key U.S. enforcement and regulatory posts. The forms generally record income from the prior calendar year up to the date of the filing and can show how much large law firms pay — workplace information that is not otherwise widely publicized.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

At Stoel Rives, Tucker has focused on areas including white-collar, healthcare and construction. Her disclosure showed she provided legal services to clients including Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium; Bristol Bay Native Corp; Bristol Prime Contractors LLC; and Cyrq Energy Inc.

Tucker did not immediately return a message on Tuesday seeking comment.

Stoel Rives employs about 400 attorneys in seven states and in Washington, D.C. Tucker is among about a dozen lawyers in the Oregon-founded firm's office in Anchorage, which opened in 2008. It says it is one of the largest U.S. national firms operating in the state.

Compensation for equity partners at Stoel Rives last year increased to $919,000, according to a report in February 2021 from The American Lawyer. U.S. attorneys annually can earn up to about $176,000.

Biden has turned to career prosecutors for U.S. attorney nominations in addition to big law firms including Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton; Greenberg Traurig; McGuireWoods; Hogan Lovells; DLA Piper; Jones Day; and Squire Patton Boggs.

Read more:

Partner pay watch: U.S. attorney nominees from Jones Day, Squire Patton Boggs

Partner pay watch: Greenberg Traurig nominee for N.J. U.S. attorney

Partner pay watch: U.S. attorney nominees from McGuireWoods, Hogan Lovells

Cleary partner pay revealed in U.S. attorney nominee disclosure

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.