Pathway Genomics investor suit seeks docs about control by new company

November 2, 2021 - An investment firm that put $10.5 million into Pathway Genomics Corp. has sued the privately held company in the Delaware Chancery Court for information to explain why a different company, OME Ventures Inc., now appears in charge of Pathway's affairs.

Zivar Investments Ltd. v. OME Ventures Inc., No. 2021-0935, complaint filed (Del. Ch. Oct. 29, 2021).

Zivar Investments Ltd. learned earlier this year that OME Ventures, also known as OmeCare, appears to control Pathway's business, even though Pathway's shareholders received no notice of a merger or other transaction between the two companies, according to the Oct. 29 complaint.

The suit says neither Pathway nor OME Ventures has responded to Zivar's informal request and formal demands for information on whether the two companies have merged or entered into another deal that would explain the change.

Zivar, therefore, has turned to litigation in an attempt to gain access to the information. The suit against OME Ventures seeks several categories of documents pursuant to an investment agreement between Zivar and the company and Section 220 of the Delaware General Corporate Law, Del. Code Ann. tit. 8, § 220.

The investment firm also filed a separate, parallel action against Pathway seeking access to the information.

Pathway, a Delaware corporation, was formed in 2009 to provide genetic testing services for health care providers to use in assessing and managing patients' health risks.

Zivar invested $10 million to acquire more than 16 million shares of privately held Pathway's Class B preferred stock and still holds a significant amount of shares, according to the lawsuit, which was filed on the investor's behalf by John L. Reed and Peter H. Kyle of DLA Piper LLP (USA). The investment firm put another $500,000 into Pathway in 2017 in exchange for a promissory note.

By virtue of its investment, Zivar became a party to an investors' rights agreement that requires Pathway to regularly provide budget information, income statements, a capitalization table, a balance sheet and other financial information, the suit says.

According to Zivar, Pathway has not provided the required information for at least the last three years.

Zivar says it learned early this year that OME Ventures, a different Delaware corporation formed in February 2019, appears to have taken charge of Pathway's affairs. Pathway now does business under the OmeCare name, the suit says.

The investor says it informally requested information about whether Pathway and OME Ventures had merged. When Zivar did not receive a response, the investment firm sent a formal demand for records under the investors' rights agreement and Section 220 of the DGCL, the complaint says.

Pathway and OME Ventures have not responded to the formal demands either, Zivar says.

The suit asks the Chancery Court to compel OME Ventures to turn over the information.

Zivar seeks, among other documents, lists of all OME Ventures shareholders and current assets and liabilities, records related to any actual or contemplated transaction with Pathway, a capitalization table before and after any merger or transaction and communications between the two companies.

The investor says it needs the information to value its investment and investigate potential breaches of fiduciary duty or wrongdoing in connection with OME Ventures' control over Pathway.

In addition to the records, the suit seeks recovery of Zivar's attorney fees and other litigation costs.