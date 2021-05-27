Paul Hastings, Kirkland, Latham headline Acorns' $2.2 bln SPAC deal

Signage is seen outside of the Paul Hastings law firm in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Follows Robinhood's confidential filing and Coinbase listing

Paul Hastings steered Acorns' Series E funding round

(Reuters) - Paul Hastings, Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins are steering Acorns Grow Inc’s merger with a special purpose company that values the investing app at roughly $2.2 billion.

Acorns announced its plans to go public on Nasdaq through a tie-up with blank check company Pioneer Merger Corp, as rival investing platforms like Robinhood are mapping out their own stock exchange debuts.

The combined enterprise will take the name Acorns Holdings Inc and trade under the symbol “OAKS,” the companies said. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of the year.

The Irvine, California-based consumer finance platform is working with a Paul Hastings team led by mergers & acquisitions partner Carl Sanchez and securities and capital markets partner Christopher Austin.

The firm previously advised Acorns on its 2019 $105 million Series E funding round, which was led by NBCUniversal, according to a firm press release. The financial technology company’s other backers include PayPal and investment firms BlackRock, Bain Capital and TPG.

On the other side of the deal, Kirkland corporate partner Marshall Shaffer and capital markets partner Christian Nagler are heading the team that is supporting Pioneer.

Nagler has played an essential role in the firm’s relationship with the New York-headquartered blank check company. He and corporate partner James Rowe guided Pioneer on its $402.5 million initial public offering in January. Weil Gotshal & Manges represented the offering’s underwriters.

Latham is also joining in on the blank check merger as counsel to Citi, Pioneer’s capital markets adviser and the placement agent on a private investment in public equity connected to the transaction. The Latham corporate deal team is led by partner Erika Weinberg.

Acorns’ financial adviser is Moelis & Co LLC.

Launched in late 2014, Acorns helps users invest in stocks and bonds and operates on a subscription-based model. It has four million subscribers in the United States.

The planned merger comes after trading and investing platform Robinhood said in March that it had confidentially filed for an IPO. In April, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase completed its direct listing with the help of Fenwick & West and financial advisers' counsel Latham.

The combination of Acorns and Pioneer is among the 161 SPAC mergers to hit the market so far this year. The deals tout a combined value of $348 billion, according to Refinitiv data. There were just 14 SPAC mergers for the same period last year.

Latham tops the list of firms that have advised on SPAC mergers, based on combined value, with Kirkland coming in at No. 5.

Increased regulatory scrutiny has played a role in slowing what has been Wall Street’s biggest gold rush in recent years, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission opening up an inquiry into the frenzy.

