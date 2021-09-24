Paul Hastings snags energy deal lawyer duo from Baker McKenzie

Signage is seen outside of the Paul Hastings law firm in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Companies Law firms Fernando Gomar and Rocio Guadalupe Mendoza join Paul Hastings' infrastructure and energy practice

(Reuters) - Energy transactions lawyers Luis Fernando Gomar and Rocio Guadalupe Mendoza of Baker McKenzie have joined Paul Hastings as partners in Houston, the firm announced Friday.

During his three years at Baker McKenzie, Gomar represented clients dealing with domestic and international transactions such as joint ventures and mergers and acquisitions. Mendoza, who spent five years with Baker McKenzie, advised both private and public companies on acquisitions and sales of oil and gas assets.

Los Angeles-founded Paul Hastings opened its office in Houston in 2012, one of several out-of-town Big Law firms to put down stakes in the city over the last decade.

“Paul Hastings’ tremendous growth and momentum, as well the firm’s continued investment in energy, including energy transition, and its highly recognized Latin America practice, were all very attractive to Rocio and me,” said Gomar in a statement.

Paul Hastings opened a Latin American outpost in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in 2016.

Gomar and Mendoza will focus on energy clients with dealings in the U.S. and in Latin America while at Paul Hastings.

“The energy industry is experiencing an intense degree of transactional activity, and companies in this space require sophisticated legal advisers to help them structure complex deals and secure financing in pursuit of growth,” said Seth Zachary, chairman of Paul Hastings, in a statement.

He said that Gomar and Mendoza’s experience with traditional energy projects and renewables in both the U.S. and Latin America is a “valuable” addition to the firm’s global energy practice.

Bobby Albaral, managing partner of Baker McKenzie’s Texas offices, thanked Gomar and Mendoza for their contributions to the firm and wished them well.

Gomar and Mendoza join a Paul Hastings outpost that in May lost its own office head, capital markets partner Doug Getten. Tax partner Greg Nelson now leads the office, according to Paul Hastings' website.

Other recent Big Law transactional energy partner pickups in Houston include Simpson Thacher & Bartlett's hire of Chris Bennett from Latham & Watkins, and Latham's addition of former Vinson & Elkins partner Trina Chandler.

Two weeks ago, Bracewell added Travis Counts, former general counsel at oil and gas company Concho Resources Inc, to its Houston office.

