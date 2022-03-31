Paul Hastings snatches 43-lawyer restructuring group from NY's Stroock

Signage is seen outside of the Paul Hastings law firm in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly - RC2IOI952J2P

March 31 (Reuters) - Paul Hastings on Thursday said it is adding a team of 43 restructuring attorneys from New York-based Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, including Kristopher Hansen, the leader of Stroock's financial restructuring group.

The hires more than double the size of Paul Hastings' restructuring group, bringing it to 65 lawyers, the firm said.

Hansen, one of 18 Stroock partners slated to make the jump, is joining Paul Hastings as the co-chair of its restructuring practice. All of the partners except one will be in New York.

"We wanted the whole team to be together because we depend on each other an awful lot," Hansen said. He added that the group and Paul Hastings have overlapping clients.

Hansen has represented creditors in the bankruptcies of retail stores Brookstone Inc, J.C. Penney Co Inc, Sears Holding Corp and Toys 'R' Us Inc, according to his former Stroock profile. He also represented creditors of satellite communications provider Intelsat SA.

Other Stroock partners making the move within the next 10 days are Alex Cota, Daniel Fliman, Brett Lawrence and Frank Merola, Paul Hastings said. Cota, Fliman and Lawrence all led different business units at Stroock; Merola is the only partner in the group based in Los Angeles.

Another seven partners and 25 associates and counsel will join after that, Paul Hastings said.

Hansen said a major draw for group was Los Angeles-founded Paul Hastings' international presence, which contrasts with Stroock's offices in four U.S. cities. Paul Hastings has overseas offices in Brussels, Frankfurt, London, Paris and Tokyo. "That's a game changer for us," Hansen said.

A spokesperson for Stroock did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the departures. Hansen said the team made up a "large percentage" of Stroock's restructuring group, but said the firm still has restructuring lawyers left.

