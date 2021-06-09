Paul Hastings targets Texas, N.Y., UK growth for new energy transition team

Kfir Abutbul

(Reuters) - Paul Hastings has launched a new energy transition and infrastructure team led by partners Kfir Abutbul and Bob Kartheiser, the firm said on Wednesday, citing “a shift toward new technologies and investors who prioritize Environmental, Social, and Governance considerations.”

The group includes more than 20 current partners in Paul Hastings' capital markets, finance, restructuring, private equity, M&A and environment and energy groups, the firm said, with plans to hire additional lawyers in Houston, New York and London this year.

Houston-based Abutbul noted the city's longtime role as "the capital of oil and gas," saying it's also going to be central to how the energy industry transforms.

"This change in the global demand for energy, how it's produced and how it's delivered is going to affect Houston as a city and Texas even more broadly," he said.

He said the firm is looking for lawyers who have the skills that will fit the market decades into the future.

"We think we've got the right clients and the client demand," Abutbul said.

Abutbul's energy clients include PBF Energy Inc and Sithe Global Power LLC. He also represents private equity firms in their investments into energy companies.

The newly launched practice will focus on helping energy industry players, private equity firms, lenders and other institutional investors with growth initiatives as the world trends towards low-carbon energy options.

“Our multidisciplinary team brings together Paul Hastings’ leading expertise across practices and geographies to provide forward-looking, commercially-oriented legal advice to clients preparing for – and in many cases creating – the energy sector of the future,” said Kartheiser, the New York-based co-chair of the energy transition and infrastructure team, in a statement.

