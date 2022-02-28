Paul Weiss, Latham lead Chevron's $3-bln buy of alternative fuel company

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Paul Weiss worked with Chevron on the deal, while Latham & Watkins represented Renewable Energy Group

(Reuters) - Chevron Corp has tapped Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison to lead its $3.15 billion acquisition of Renewable Energy Group Inc (REG), which hired Latham & Watkins for the deal.

The energy giant said Monday it would purchase the Ames, Iowa-based biodiesel and renewable diesel company as it pledges to focus more on alternative fuels.

Recently, major oil companies have been on the receiving end of governmental pressure to make operations greener and shrink carbon footprints.

Chevron has said it is aiming to cut operational emissions to net zero by 2050, and has promised to invest $10 billion to reduce carbon emissions through 2028.

New York-based corporate partners Kyle Seifried and Scott Barshay, of Paul Weiss, are leading the deal team for Chevron Corp, according to a firm statement.

The pair represented Chevron in its $5 billion all-stock deal to buy Noble Energy Inc in 2020, as well as Chevron's offer to buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp., which it abandoned in the face of a higher bid in 2019.

Latham said in a statement its team representing Renewable Energy Group is led by Chicago-based corporate partners Bradley Faris and Mark Gerstein and New York-based corporate partner David Owen, with New York-based partner Jean-Philippe Brisson advising on environmental matters.

The transaction is slated to close in the second half of 2022.

