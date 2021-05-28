Paul, Weiss nabs Kirkland private equity partner to grow Bay Area office

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, Washington, D.C., U.S., REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison said Thursday that it has hired Austin Pollet, who advised private equity firms at Kirkland & Ellis, as a partner in its corporate department in San Francisco.

Pollet is the sixth partner to join Paul, Weiss in San Francisco since the New York-based firm announced plans to open an office in the California tech hub last summer, when it hired local litigator and former Boies Schiller Flexner partner Meredith Dearborn.

The firm, which has more than 1,000 lawyers, earlier this year further grew its presence in San Francisco by adding a team of prominent litigators from Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe - Melinda Haag, Walter Brown and Randy Luskey - as well as Jeremy Veit, another Kirkland private equity partner.

Veit and Pollet worked together on private equity deals at Kirkland, where Pollet made partner in 2018.

Among his clients at Kirkland, Pollet advised private equity firm Francisco Partners on its acquisition of RedSail Technologies and other transactions.

He was not immediately available for comment.

Scott Barshay, chair of the Paul Weiss corporate department, said in a statement Thursday that Pollet is "a rising star in private equity, with substantial experience at a young age across a spectrum of transactions involving high growth technology companies."

"He will be a wonderful addition to our growing team in Northern California," Barshay said.

Paul Weiss isn't the only out-of-state firm making moves to grow its presence in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer; Debevoise & Plimpton; Jenner & Block; and Husch Blackwell have all announced plans to open offices in the region since 2020.

Law firm interest in the technology hub comes after the tech sector held steady in 2020 as other industries floundered in the coronavirus pandemic. Tech companies' legal needs have grown, too, thanks to robust dealmaking, enhanced regulatory scrutiny and litigation pressures in areas like data privacy as the industry matures.