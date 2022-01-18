Paul Weiss ups its bet on restructuring work with Lazard hire

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison said Tuesday it is bringing on Kenneth Ziman, a longtime restructuring advisor and former managing director at Lazard Ltd, as a partner in New York.

Ziman joins the firm after nearly six years at financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard. Before that, he had been in private practice at law firms for more than 25 years, including serving as a deputy practice leader of corporate restructuring at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

New corporate bankruptcy filings slowed slightly last year after a pandemic surge in 2020. But there were still enough big cases to keep leading practitioners busy. With inflation and the prospect of rising interest rates this year, Ziman said he anticipates there will be plenty of activity.

"If it's not on a macro basis, it'll be on an individual company basis," he said. "And the whole goal here is that we'll be more competitive to win that work with me on the team."

Ziman's restructuring and Chapter 11 experience includes debtor-side representations for The Pacific Gas and Electric Co, MF Global, Takata Corp, Gavilan Resources LLC, Millennium Health LLC, Exide Technologies, Savient Pharmaceuticals Inc, Select Staffing and others, Paul Weiss said. He also advises private equity portfolio companies, including Blackstone Inc, Carlyle Group Inc and KKR & Co Inc.

Ziman said he expects to continue his relationship with private equity sponsors at his new firm. "Hopefully, I'll add some more to the mix in terms of having connectivity to some of the big private equity firms," he said.

With Ziman's addition, Paul Weiss has a total of 41 attorneys in its restructuring practice, including 19 partners, six counsel and 16 associates, the firm said.

