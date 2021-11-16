Peloton accuses rivals of copying remote-workout tech

A Peloton exercise bike is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc has hit fitness rivals Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC and NordicTrack maker iFit Inc with new lawsuits for allegedly copying its remote-workout technology.

The new complaints entered in Delaware federal court on Monday escalate existing patent disputes brought by Peloton against the companies over related technology.

Peloton, known for its exercise bikes with live-streaming and on-demand group workouts, said Echelon bikes, treadmills, and rowing machines infringe a patent covering a "control station," related to a leaderboard that helps users compare their performance during live classes.

Peloton received the patent last week.

The company's complaint against iFit said its bikes, treadmills, ellipticals and other machines infringe four patents, including the new patent, that cover the same function and other technology like the ability to automatically adjust workouts based on performance.

Echelon and iFit didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Peloton's popularity has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it said that it made more than $4 billion in revenue this fiscal year.

Peloton has also been involved in patent disputes with Flywheel Sports Inc and Mad Dogg Athletics Inc, in addition to a fight over Mad Dogg's trademarks for the words "Spin" and "Spinning."

Steven Feldman of Latham & Watkins represents Peloton.

The cases are Peloton Interactive Inc v. iFit Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:21-cv-01605 and Peloton Interactive Inc v. Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:21-cv-01607.

For Peloton: Steven Feldman, Lawrence Gotts, and Marc Zubick of Latham & Watkins

