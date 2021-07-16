Pennsylvania fines Energy Transfer $1 mln for 2018 natgas pipe blast

Construction work continues on Sunoco's Mariner East II natural gas pipeline near Morgantown in Chester County, Pennsylvania, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

July 16 (Reuters) - The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved a $1 million settlement with a unit of Energy Transfer LP (ET.N) for a pipeline explosion and fire at its Revolution natural gas pipeline in Western Pennsylvania in 2018.

Dallas-based Energy Transfer has had a difficult few years with its pipelines in Pennsylvania. The state has stopped work several times and fined the company millions of dollars for spills and other problems related to construction work on an expansion of its Mariner East pipe, which moves natural gas liquids from Western Pennsylvania to Eastern Pennsylvania.

The latest fine came after a portion of the 24-inch (61-centimeter) Revolution pipe failed after heavy rains caused a landslide in Center Township in Beaver County on Sept. 10, 2018.

The fire destroyed a nearby home, damaged electric transmission lines and burned several acres of surrounding woodland, the PUC said in a release on Thursday.

The 40.5-mile (65-kilometer) pipeline was just being brought into service at the time of the incident, according to local media.

Officials at Energy Transfer were not immediately available for comment.

In addition to the fine, the settlement also includes requirements that Energy Transfer conduct additional inspections and safety procedures before starting the pipe.

The PUC said interested parties can file comments on the proposed settlement within 20 days.