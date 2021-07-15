PH Beauty sues insurers to cover losses of 'inflated’ deal

Signage is seen inside the Lloyd's of London building in the City of London financial district in London, Britain, April 16, 2019. Picture taken April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Law firms

Law firms Related documents Suit follows pH Beauty's 2018 acquisition of Paris Presents

pH Beauty says Paris Presents misrepresented its earnings, resulting in "inflated" purchase price

Insurers refused to cover over $26 mln in losses The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A skincare products maker has sued its insurers in a Boston state court for failing to cover the company's losses in the “inflated” $575 million acquisition of cosmetic and bath accessories company Paris Presents Inc.

Boston-based pH Beauty Holdings III Inc said European insurers Lloyd's of London and HDI Global Specialty SE violated a policy agreement and state law when they failed to fully reimburse pH Beauty for losses it incurred after discovering that Paris Presents was allegedly “worth significantly less” than the purchase price.

“The insurers agreed that a breach occurred and a covered lost exists,” pH Beauty said in the complaint. “But, without any reasonable justification, they refused to pay the full value of pH Beauty’s losses.”

The complaint was filed Tuesday in Massachusetts Superior Court of Suffolk County.

Lead counsel for pH, Vincent Morgan of Bracewell, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday. Neither did representatives for Lloyd’s, HDI and Paris Presents.

PH Beauty is an affiliate of private equity firm Yellow Wood Partners, which purchased Paris Presents in 2018 to merge it with an existing portfolio company, according to a press release.

The Paris Presents acquisition wrapped up in September 2018, according to the complaint. After the deal closed, pH Beauty said it discovered that Paris Presents had erroneously inflated its 2018 earnings because it had failed to account for “buy one, get one free” promotional sales.

As a result, pH Beauty said it overpaid for Paris Presents by more than $32.8 million. But the insurers only recognized a loss of roughly $3.65 million, despite agreeing that Paris Presents had breached the acquisition agreement and that the losses were covered by pH Beauty’s insurance policy, the complaint shows.

PH Beauty said the insurers deducted other payments the company received as part of the acquisition and didn’t use generally accepted accounting principles to calculate the loss.

Created in 2017, pH Beauty’s portfolio includes laser hair removal brands Tria Beauty and Iluminage, and skincare products maker Nuvesse, according to pH Beauty's LinkedIn profile.

Paris Presents' brands include make-up and bath products maker EcoTools and skincare-focused Freeman Beauty, according to the company’s website.

The case is pH Beauty Holdings III Inc v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London Subscribing to Policy Number BC-BS-2018-98896-0130 et al, Massachusetts Superior Court, Suffolk, No. 2184-CV-01586.

For pH: Vincent Morgan of Bracewell and Eric Eisenberg of Hinckley Allen.

Counsel information for Lloyd’s and HDI was not immediately available.