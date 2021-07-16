Pilot union's payout to members wasn't discriminatory - 7th Circ

Hayden Smith/@speedbird5280/Handout via REUTERS

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Law firms Smaller payout was a tradeoff for larger raises

Union did not breach its duty of fair representation The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has ruled that United Airlines pilot instructors have failed to show that their union's decision to grant pilots a larger share of a nine-figure backpay settlement with the airline was discriminatory.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said the Airline Pilots Association International's (ALPA) decision was reasonable because the pilot instructors had received considerably larger raises than pilots when United agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement in 2012.

The proposed class action stemmed from a $225 million settlement that Chicago-based United entered into with ALPA that year to compensate pilots for a three-year period when their previous bargaining agreement had lapsed and they did not receive raises.

ALPA, which is represented by in-house counsel, did not respond to a request for comment. Nor did the plaintiffs' lawyers at Myron Cherry & Associates.

ALPA's bargaining agreement with United expired in 2010, and a new contract finalized nearly three years later granted larger raises to pilot instructors than to line pilots.

United also gave ALPA $225 million to allocate to pilots in order to compensate them for the years they went without raises.

ALPA paid line pilots 38% of what they would have been paid with a contract in place. Pilot instructors received only 15%.

Some pilot instructors filed a grievance with the union, claiming it had acted in bad faith by giving line pilots a larger share of the settlement.

An arbitrator dismissed the claims, prompting the instructors in 2013 to sue ALPA in Chicago federal court. They said the union's allocation of the settlement was discriminatory and ALPA had breached its duty to fairly represent them under the federal Railway Labor Act.

U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman dismissed the case in 2017. He agreed with ALPA that because the instructors had received a larger raise than line pilots, it made sense that they were granted a smaller share of the settlement.

But the 7th Circuit in 2018 said that the plaintiffs had presented enough evidence to call the fairness of the payouts into question. The pilot instructors' bargaining representative, for example, objected to the way the settlement was divvied up, and was told by ALPA officials that if he persisted the workers would face "repercussions," the court said.

On remand, Feinerman in January granted summary judgment to ALPA, again finding that the plaintiffs had failed to show that ALPA's sole motive in adopting the retroactive pay provision was to discriminate against the pilot instructors.

This time, the same 7th Circuit panel agreed. United pilots are not a monolithic group, the court found, and the fact that one segment of the bargaining unit benefited more than another is not by itself evidence of discriminatory intent.

"The pilot instructors were on the winning end of the pay provisions of the 2012 (agreement); when it came to the retroactive pay negotiations, their individual interests gave way to a broader concern for a single, simple, defensible approach," Circuit Judge Kenneth Ripple wrote.

The panel included Circuit Judges Diane Sykes and David Hamilton.

The case is Bishop v. Airline Pilots Association International, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1034.

For the plaintiffs: Jacie Zolna of Myron Cherry & Associates

For ALPA: Marcus Migliore