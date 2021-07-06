Platinum Equity to buy specialty chemicals maker Solenis in $5.25 bln deal

U.S. dollars are counted by a banker at a bank in Westminster, Colorado November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Companies BASF SE See all

Kemira Oyj See all

Ecolab Inc See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

July 6 (Reuters) - Billionaire Tom Gores' private equity firm Platinum Equity said on Tuesday it would buy specialty chemicals maker Solenis in a deal valued at $5.25 billion, including debt, and merge it with Sigura Water, a company it bought in 2019.

Platinum Equity will acquire Solenis from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and BASF (BASFn.DE). The German chemicals giant BASF holds a 49% stake in Wilmington, Delaware-headquartered Solenis.

The merger of Solenis with Sigura allows the latter to scale up its water-treatment products and supply chemicals to food packaging and paper industries at a time of rising investor demand, Platinum Equity said in a statement.

Founded in 1907, Solenis supplies specialty chemicals and services for process, functional and water treatment applications to consumer and industrial markets. It has 41 manufacturing facilities.

The combined company is expected to generate about $3.5 billion in revenue, Platinum Equity said.

Solenis chief executive John Panichella will lead the combined company. The merger is expected to be completed before the end of 2021.

BASF and Solenis agreed in 2018 to combine their paper and water chemicals businesses, which had come under competitive pressure. The combined business competes with privately-held SNF of France, Kemira (KEMIRA.HE) and Ecolab's (ECL.N) Nalco unit.