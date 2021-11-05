Playboy settles trademark dispute over iconic bunny costumes

A mannequin is seen at the new Playboy store in central London September 19, 2007. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

(Reuters) - Playboy Enterprises International Inc has settled its trademark case against fast-fashion retailer Fashion Nova LLC, which it had accused of ripping off its "iconic" bunny costume, according to a filing in Los Angeles federal court.

The parties' joint Thursday filing says they signed a settlement agreement and will dismiss the claims with prejudice, which means they can't be refiled. More information about the settlement wasn't immediately available.

Playboy's complaint, filed last year, said Los Angeles-based Fashion Nova's costumes were "virtually indistinguishable" from its design, including "all, or substantially all, the features that make the Bunny Costume iconic: bunny ears and tail, ribbon, wrist cuffs, corset, and bowtie collar."

Playboy alleged that Fashion Nova's costumes infringed its federal trademarks, and said its ability to make new clothes quickly is "due in large part to its willingness to copy the designs of other companies."

Fashion Nova sells inexpensive, quick-to-market fashion primarily through the internet. It settled claims in July that it copied Versace dress designs, shortly before a trial was set to begin.

Fashion Nova denied Playboy's allegations in an April filing, arguing that Playboy had abandoned its costume trademark. It also accused Playboy of filing a "sham" lawsuit that was "objectively baseless" and brought for "unfair, improper, and anti-competitive purposes."

Playboy's attorneys Daniel Posner and Marshall Searcy of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Fashion Nova or its attorney Adam Fox of Squire Patton Boggs.

U.S. District Judge James Selna is presiding over the case.

The case is Playboy Enterprises International Inc v. Fashion Nova LLC, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:20-cv-09846.

