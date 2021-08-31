PNC owes $107 mln for Allegiant’s ‘egregious’ breach of trust – 8th Circ

A PNC Bank building in Washington January 21, 2010. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Summary Case stems from fraud by pre-need funeral service firm, insurers

Trustee was victim too, but should have detected the scheme

(Reuters) - A predecessor’s failure to safeguard trust assets against a massive fraud scheme involving pre-need funeral contracts will cost PNC Bank $107 million, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Monday.

PNC, represented by Dowd Bennett, argued that the $100 million judgment should be reduced to $46 million and that all of the $7 million fee award should be erased because its predecessor, Allegiant Bank, also was an unwitting victim of the scam perpetrated between 1998 and 2004 by National Prearranged Services Inc (NPS) and two related insurance companies.

Although Allegiant had not participated in the scheme, its failure to detect it was “an egregious breach of trust” that justified the 2019 award of compensatory and punitive damages to the receiver for NPS and several state life insurance guaranty associations, Circuit Judge Steven Colloton wrote for the panel. He was joined by Circuit Judges Roger Wollman and Bobby Shepherd.

Daniel Riley of Fennemore argued the appeal for the receiver, the National Organization of Life and Health Insurance Guaranty Associations, and the state guaranty associations of Missouri, Texas, Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Arkansas. He was unable to comment on the opinion late Monday.

PNC’s attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Pittsburgh-based bank acquired liability for Allegiant’s former trust services as part of its 2008 acquisition of National City Bank.

A year earlier, Texas insurance regulators had appointed a receiver to liquidate NPS and two Texas-based insurers, Lincoln Memorial Life Insurance and Memorial Service Life Insurance Company. Like NPS, both insurers were owned by James “Doug” Cassity or his family.

NPS had ostensibly complied with Missouri law by purchasing life insurance policies to cover its obligations to the pre-need contract holders and placing them in seven trusts at Allegiant Bank.

However, NPS would frequently “mismatch” policies, creating a Ponzi-like scheme in which new contracts were used to pay for services under older ones. The insurers also allowed NPS to borrow against the value of the policies, depleting their value.

The policy loans required a sign-off by Allegiant, but the companies never requested Allegiant’s approval, and Allegiant never caught the omission.

The receiver and the guaranty associations filed suit in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in 2009, while federal prosecutors brought criminal fraud charges against Cassity and other individuals in 2010. The prosecution ended with several guilty pleas and one conviction in 2013.

The civil suit went to a jury trial in 2015. The 8th Circuit tossed the $391 million verdict in 2017, saying the case should have been tried to a judge.

On remand, Senior U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber awarded $72 million in compensatory damages, $15 million in punitive damages and $12 million in prejudgment interest, plus attorneys’ fees.

PNC argued that the award should have been limited to compensatory damages only, and that Webber had miscalculated the amount. Among other things, it said, Allegiant was not responsible for $13 million in policy-loan losses, and any losses in some trust accounts should have been reduced by $11 million in gains in other accounts.

“We conclude that none of PNC’s arguments establishes reversible error, and therefore affirm the judgment,” the 8th Circuit held.

The case is Jo Ann Howard and Associates, P.C., Special Deputy Receiver, et al. v. National City Bank and PNC Bank, N.A., 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 19-2554.

For the Special Deputy Receiver et al.: Daniel Reilly and Clare Pennington of Fennemore

For PNC Bank et al: James Bennett, Elizabeth Carver and Caitlin O’Connell of Dowd Bennett