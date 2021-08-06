Poaching truck drivers wasn't contract interference - 8th Circuit

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Company claimed competitor lured drivers away with higher wages

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday wiped out a $6 million judgment for long-haul trucking company CRST Expedited Inc in a lawsuit accusing rival Swift Transportation of interfering with its contracts by luring away nearly 250 drivers with promises of higher pay.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said non-compete agreements in CRST drivers' contracts were only valid as long as they owed the company money for training them, and there was no proof that they had not fulfilled those obligations before they began driving for Swift.

As a result, the court said, CRST could not show that Swift intentionally interfered with those agreements by luring away 246 drivers.

The 8th Circuit last year rejected the same theory of liability in a separate lawsuit by CRST against another competitor, TransAm Trucking Inc.

Iowa-based CRST and its lawyers at Simmons Perrine Moyer Bergman did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did Phoenix-based Swift, which is represented by Sheppard Mullin.

Like many trucking companies, CRST advances the cost of training and obtaining commercial drivers licenses to drivers in exchange for their agreement to work for the company for up to ten months. During that period, the drivers earn lower "apprentice-level" wages in order to reimburse the company.

The agreements also include non-compete clauses that terminate once the full reimbursements are made.

In a 2017 lawsuit in Iowa federal court, CRST claimed that in 2016 Swift began hiring CRST drivers at higher pay rates, even after receiving notice from CRST that they were under contract.

The complaint accused Swift of intentional interference with prospective economic advantage, intentional interference with contract, and unjust enrichment in violation of Iowa law.

U.S. District Judge Charles Williams granted summary judgment to Swift on the first claim, and sent the rest of the case to trial. A jury in 2019 awarded CRST $3 million on the interference claim, $7.5 million for unjust enrichment and $5 million in punitive damages.

Williams then tossed out the award for unjust enrichment, saying CRST could not prove the extent of its damages for that claim, and lowered the punitive damages to $3 million.

Both sides appealed and while the case was pending, the 8th Circuit decided CRST's case against TransAm.

The court held that in order to prevail on an interference claim, CRST had to show that TransAm intentionally caused drivers to violate their non-compete agreements. But there was no evidence that drivers who defected to TransAm had not reimbursed CRST for training costs, the court said.

On Friday, the 8th Circuit panel said the same reasoning applied to the case against Swift, because it was not clear whether the former CRST drivers fulfilled their obligations under the contract before leaving the company.

"Absent that evidence, CRST failed to prove any breach of the Driver Contract, because an at-will employee has the right to accept employment by a competitor at any time," Circuit Judge James Loken wrote for the court.

And because CRST failed to show that Swift improperly interfered with its contracts, the company also could not prevail on its unjust enrichment claim, Loken said.

The panel included Circuit Judges Roger Wollman and David Stras.

The case is CRST Expedited Inc v. Swift Transportation, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1097.

For CRST: Paul Gamez of Simmons Perrine Moyer Bergman

For Swift: Kevin Cloutier of Sheppard Mullin