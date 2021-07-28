Publisher says NLRB's 'Scabby' ruling applies to 'salt mine' tweet

REUTERS/John Gress

Companies Law firms Publisher said he'd send workers 'to the salt mine' if they unionized

3rd Circuit told satirical tweet no different than 'Scabby the Rat'

(Reuters) - The publisher of conservative online magazine The Federalist has told a U.S. appeals court that a recent National Labor Relations Board decision endorsing unions' use of "Scabby the Rat" during pickets should also apply to a satirical tweet threatening to send employees "to the salt mine" if they unionized.

FDRLST Media LLC in a letter on Tuesday told the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the NLRB's finding last week that displaying the giant inflatable rat by itself was not meant to threaten or coerce anyone was also true of Ben Domenech's 2019 tweet.

FDRLST's lawyers from the conservative New Civil Liberties Alliance said it was arbitrary and capricious for the NLRB to take the totality of the circumstances into account in last week's case and not to do the same last year when it found that Domenech's tweet was unlawful.

"In other words, more is needed to convert the Scabby the Rat display into a threat, coercive act, or restraint," FDRLST's lawyers wrote. "The same is true of the 'salt mine' tweet at issue here, which was made in jest and expressed the tweeter’s personal views on a then-current publicly debated topic."

An NLRB spokeswoman declined to comment.

Adi Dynar of the New Civil Liberties Alliance, who represents FDRLST, said that "in endorsing Scabby the Rat and censuring Ben Domenech, NLRB has revealed the deep chasm between reality and NLRB’s perception of it."

In June 2019, employees of digital media network Vox Media staged a walkout that received significant media attention.

On the day of the walkout, Domenech tweeted: "FYI @fdrlst first one of you tries to unionize I swear I'll send you back to the salt mine."

Joel Fleming, a securities litigator with Block & Leviton in Boston, filed a complaint with the NLRB claiming the tweet would interfere with the rights of The Federalist's employees to unionize under the National Labor Relations Act.

FDRLST maintained that the tweet was a joke, and the fact that Domenech posted it publicly on Twitter showed that it was not directed at the website's employees. The company also said the NLRB did not have the ability to take up Fleming's complaint because he had no connection to The Federalist.

An administrative law judge ruled against the company, saying the tweet sent the message that working conditions would worsen or employee benefits would be jeopardized if employees unionized.

The NLRB last November agreed, saying the tweet was plainly directed at The Federalist's employees and that whether an employer's comments involving unionizing violate the NLRA does not turn on the employer's motive, but on whether the comments tend to restrain workers' rights to organize.

The board ordered FDRLST to direct Domenech to remove the tweet from his personal account.

In a March brief, the company's lawyers told the 3rd Circuit the board was wrong to summarily reject its claim that Fleming had no standing to file a complaint. They called Fleming an "officious interloper," and said allowing the NLRB decision to stand would lead to unjust results.

The case is FDRLST Media LLC v. NLRB, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3434.

For FDRLST: Aditya Dynar of the New Civil Liberties Alliance

For the board: Kira Vol

