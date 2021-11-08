Puerto Rico bankruptcy nears end as debt plan goes up for approval

The Capitol building is seen in San Juan, Puerto Rico May 4, 2017. REUTERS/ Alvin Baez

(Reuters) - The federally appointed board tasked with overseeing Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy-like process on Monday kicked off a multi-day hearing on its proposed plan to restructure the island’s debt and revamp its economy.

The financial oversight board is seeking a ruling from U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who sits on both the Manhattan and San Juan federal courts, approving the plan at the conclusion of the hearing, which is currently slated to last 10 days. A favorable ruling will allow the board to wrap up the island's Title III process after more than four years of litigation and negotiations with the commonwealth’s government and various groups of creditors, which has resulted in nearly $1 billion in legal fees.

Under the proposed plan, Puerto Rico would reduce $33 billion in bonds and other debt to $7.4 billion. Pensions, which have been a controversial topic during the case, will not be cut, according to the board. However, the plan freezes defined benefit plans for current teachers and judges and shifts them to defined contribution pension plans.

While the board has struck deals with groups of bondholders and the Puerto Rican government to secure their support for the plan, others remain opposed, including a teachers union and some retail bondholders.

The plan approval hearing almost didn't happen after the board clashed with the Puerto Rico Senate over a bill that authorizes the issuance of new bonds, but the sides resolved that dispute in late October.

When the proceedings resume on Tuesday, Swain will hear from 25 members of the public selected randomly to share their views on the proposed plan.

When the case began in May 2017, Puerto Rico had more than $70 billion in debt and $55 billion in pension liabilities.

The case is In re Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, U.S. District Court, District of Puerto Rico, No. 17-03283.

