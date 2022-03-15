Puerto Rico exits bankruptcy, but work remains

Summary

(Reuters) - Puerto Rico will formally end its bankruptcy on Tuesday as the federally appointed financial oversight board implements key provisions of the commonwealth’s debt adjustment plan, including the establishment of a pension reserve trust and the exchange of existing bonds for new debt.

An emergence from bankruptcy has been a long time coming for Puerto Rico, which has been in a bankruptcy-like process known as Title III since May 2017. In January, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain approved a $135 billion debt adjustment plan. On Tuesday, the financial transactions outlined in that plan, including approximately $10 billion in settlements with creditors, will go into effect, the oversight board said on Monday.

That amount includes $7.2 billion for general obligation bondholders, $1.4 billion for public employees' retirement accounts, and $200 million for general unsecured creditors, according to the board.

The plan reduces $33 billion in bond debt to $7 billion and cuts overall debt by around 75%. It includes protections that limit how much debt Puerto Rico can take on in the future.

The plan also slashes the commonwealth’s annual debt service to around $1.5 billion from $3.9 billion previously. Puerto Rico had not made a payment on its general obligation bond debt since early 2016.

But that plan only addresses the commonwealth’s own debt. Billions more owed by Puerto Rico’s electric power authority and its transportation authority remain outstanding. Both of those public entities are still in the process of their own, separate Title III cases before Swain.

Natalie Jaresko, the oversight board’s executive director, said during a press conference to discuss the plan's implementation on Monday that the board is still working to file a debt adjustment plan for the transportation authority this spring.

The electric power authority, however, recently saw Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi back out of its $8 billion restructuring proposal. Swain has instructed the parties to come up with a new plan quickly or face a potential dismissal of the case.

Jaresko said the board is looking to renew negotiations with interested parties, which includes bondholders, fuel line lenders and the electric authority's pension system, among others.

Jaresko is slated to step down from her position on April 1. Board chairman David Skeel said on Monday that the board is in the process of finding a replacement.

The case is In re Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, U.S. District Court, District of Puerto Rico, No. 17-04780.

For the oversight board: Martin Bienenstock and Brian Rosen of Proskauer Rose; and Hermann Bauer of O'Neill & Borges

Reporting by Maria Chutchian

