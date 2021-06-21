Purdue Pharma bankruptcy judge pauses insurance lawsuit in favor of arbitration

A pharmacist holds a bottle OxyContin made by Purdue Pharma at a pharmacy in Provo, Utah. REUTERS/George Frey

Summary Related documents Judge says policies aren't 'fundamental' to opioid settlement

Purdue says insurance policies provide more than $3.3 billion

Insurers say claimants will be paid anyway

(Reuters) - A group of insurers have convinced the judge overseeing Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy to halt litigation over the scope of the OxyContin maker’s insurance policies so the matter can go to arbitration instead.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York said he would stay the case during a virtual hearing on Monday. He determined that the company’s insurance coverage is not critical to its proposed reorganization that includes a settlement that resolves extensive litigation accusing it of fueling the national opioid crisis through deceptive marketing.

“The insurance dispute here, while clearly important, in the context of these Chapter 11 cases, is not so fundamentally important as to warrant its centralization in the court presiding over the bankruptcy cases,” Drain said.

The insurers include AIG Specialty Insurance Co, represented by Willkie Farr & Gallagher, and Liberty Mutual Insurance Europe SE, represented by Abrams Gorelick Friedman & Jacobson. The arbitration, which can start now, likely will not conclude until well after Purdue's bankruptcy wraps up.

Purdue, represented in the bankruptcy by Davis Polk & Wardwell and in the insurance lawsuit by Reed Smith, argued that arbitration would interfere with its efforts to move ahead with its proposed settlement because the insurance policies are a key asset of the company. A spokesperson for Purdue had no comment.

Purdue sued several insurers in January seeking a declaratory judgment finding that it is entitled to coverage for opioid-related claims. The lawsuit was filed as part of the bankruptcy case more than a year after the Chapter 11 proceeding began. The insurers moved to stay the lawsuit, citing arbitration clauses in their respective contracts in April.

Purdue, which was joined in its bid to keep the insurance lawsuit alive by its unsecured creditors’ committee and an ad hoc group of states that support its settlement, said the 113 insurance policies at issue provide more than $3.3 billion in coverage. The company said the timing and allocation of payments to opioid claimants will be impacted by the outcome of the insurance dispute.

But in his ruling on Monday, Drain held that arbitration is appropriate in part because the reorganization plan currently proposed is not actually contingent on Purdue’s ability to access insurance proceeds. If the court ultimately approves the plan, personal injury claimants will receive $300 million on the day the plan goes into effect, followed by $400 million more over the next few years, regardless of how the insurance dispute plays out.

"Insurance recovery is not even mentioned as a risk factor," in Purdue's plan-related documents, Mitchell Auslander of Willkie said during Monday's hearing.

The plan incorporates a proposed settlement that the company says is worth more than $10 billion to resolve the lawsuits brought by states, local governments and private individuals that led to its bankruptcy. As part of the framework, trusts will be set up to distribute funds to support opioid abatement programs across the country. The Sackler family members who own the company say they will contribute $4.275 billion in exchange for protection against opioid-related litigation.

The settlement is backed by dozens of states as well as a slew of municipalities, local government entities, Native American tribes and hospitals, among others. Critics of the deal, which include about 24 U.S. states, say the Sackler family members should pay more.

Purdue recently secured Drain’s approval to begin soliciting votes for its proposed plan. A hearing on the plan itself is slated for Aug. 9 and could last several days.

The case is In re Purdue Pharma LP, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-bk-23649.

For Purdue: Marshall Huebner, Benjamin Kaminetzky, Timothy Graulich, Eli Vonnegut and James McClammy of Davis Polk & Wardwell; and Paul Breene, Ann Kramer, Anthony Crawford and Lisa Szymanski of Reed Smith

For AIG: Mitchell Auslander of Willkie Farr & Gallagher

For Liberty Mutual: Michael Gorelick and Thomas Maeglin of Abrams, Gorelick, Friedman & Jacobson

