Purdue Pharma judge to rule on bid to pause opioid deal Wednesday

Summary Purdue says it won't implement key parts of plan in coming month

Multiple appeals strategies complicate court proceedings

(Reuters) - A New York judge indicated that she will rule on Wednesday on requests to halt the implementation of Purdue Pharma’s reorganization plan, which would dissolve the drugmaker and shield the Sackler family members who own it against future opioid litigation.

U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan heard arguments on the matter during a Tuesday hearing, where opponents of the Purdue plan said it should not be allowed to go into effect while appeals of U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain's September order approving the deal proceed.

The U.S. Trustee, which serves as the U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog, and some states have asked both Drain and McMahon, separately, to stay the September order. The U.S. Trustee and those states argue that the settlement violates bankruptcy law by preventing opioid victims from suing the Sacklers — who did not file for bankruptcy — in the future over their role in Purdue’s sales of OxyContin.

The plan would dissolve the company and shift assets to a trust aimed at combating the opioid epidemic. The Sacklers have contributed $4.5 billion to the settlement in exchange for the legal protections.

McMahon said in a written order on Sunday that she would likely approve requests to pause the plan on Tuesday but ultimately said she would hold off on ruling until Wednesday.

Purdue Pharma lawyers at Davis Polk & Wardwell urged McMahon not to issue an order halting the plan’s implementation. They said there was no possibility of it going into effect before a New Jersey court sentences Purdue in connection with a plea agreement it reached with the Justice Department last year. The plan is contingent upon the sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled.

Purdue’s lawyers insisted that the company will not take any actions between now and Dec. 8, the earliest date the plan can go into effect under provisions of the deal and plea agreement, that could not be undone later. McMahon appeared concerned that if she does not pause the plan now and material transactions are made, the appeals could ultimately be “equitably mooted,” or rendered irrelevant because unwinding the transactions would be too complicated.

The judge noted throughout Tuesday’s hearing that Purdue’s situation raises unique circumstances that differ from other appeals of Chapter 11 cases that were eventually deemed equitably moot.

Lawyers for Purdue have argued repeatedly that delaying the plan will cause setbacks in compensating opioid victims who are entitled to payouts under the deal.

Complicating the situation is the fact that the U.S. Trustee has also asked Drain to issue an order pausing the implementation of the plan. A hearing on that is scheduled for Nov. 9, though it's not clear if it would go forward if McMahon issues a stay.

Additionally, the U.S. Trustee and several states are trying to bring their appeals directly to the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, skipping over the federal district court level that typically hears bankruptcy appeals. A hearing on that request is set for Thursday before Drain.

If the appeal is sent directly to the 2nd Circuit, McMahon would no longer oversee the proceeding.

Purdue filed for bankruptcy in September 2019 to resolve thousands of lawsuits accusing it and Sackler family members of fueling the U.S. opioid crisis through deceptive marketing of its products.

The case is In re Purdue Pharma LP, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 21-07966.

