Purdue University sues STMicroelectronics over semiconductor patents

(Reuters) - Purdue University has sued STMicroelectronics, one of Europe's largest chip makers, in West Texas federal court alleging that its transistors infringe the school's semiconductor patents.

The Wednesday complaint, filed in U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's patent-heavy Waco court, says that ST's metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs), used in solar HVAC systems, car charging stations, and other renewable-energy products, infringe two of Purdue's patents.

Purdue didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, and its attorney Mark Siegmund of Shore Chan declined to comment. ST also declined to comment.

MOSFETs are generally used in electronics to control and amplify the flow of electricity. Purdue's patents relate to semiconductors for high-voltage power applications and innovations in MOSFET technology created by former Purdue professor James Cooper and his then-student Asmita Saha.

Geneva, Switzerland-based ST makes MOSFETs that allegedly infringe these patents. Purdue says ST has been aware of the alleged infringement since April, when the university outlined it in a letter to the company.

The complaint also says ST induces others to infringe through their distribution and sale of infringing products and by instructing end users how to use them in an infringing way.

The case is Trustees of Purdue Univ. v. STMicroelectronics NV, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, No. 6:21-cv-00727.

