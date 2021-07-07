Q&A: Glenn Agre's Andrew Glenn reflects on Hertz shareholders' wild ride

(Reuters) - Earlier this year, Andrew Glenn, along with several other former Kasowitz Benson Torres partners, launched a new law firm, Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes. Based out of New York and San Francisco, the firm focuses on bankruptcy, civil and white collar matters. Since then, Glenn has represented shareholders in the wild Hertz bankruptcy, which led to a recovery for shareholders of at least $1 billion after Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Opportunities LLC bought the company. He also helped bring recoveries to shareholders in the bankruptcy of autoparts supplier Garrett Motion Inc and is now trying to do the same for shareholders of Latin America’s largest air carrier, LATAM Airlines Group SA.

Glenn spoke recently with Reuters about his new firm, his work in Hertz, how COVID-19 vaccines have impacted his cases, and what he hopes to see for LATAM. This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

REUTERS: How have the first six months of the new firm been?

GLENN: It's been a whirlwind, but a very successful one so far. We started off in the middle of a pandemic, which I think created a lot of opportunities, but it was also a challenge. It's been a roller coaster, but overall we're really happy.

REUTERS: Hertz turned out to be an incredible success for shareholders. But in the early stages, before anyone knew what was going to happen, the situation seemed pretty crazy as the stock price skyrocketed just a few weeks into the case. How did you initially approach your role?

GLENN: I was still in the midst of the Garrett Motion case and I saw how the pandemic was affecting that company. When Hertz started publishing its (business) projections, it became a really interesting and really unexpected situation because the projections showed a very sharp V-shaped turnaround that I think people didn't necessarily expect at that point in time. And then you had the vaccines being rolled out. I think the light bulb went off. That’s not to say that we could have ever predicted what ultimately unfolded, but what we did see was a very interesting opportunity.

REUTERS: What made Hertz different than most large corporate bankruptcies, where you typically see equity completely wiped out?

GLENN: I think what you saw was a confluence of iconic brand name, a market turnaround led by the vaccines, and a clear example of a company outside of bankruptcy (Avis Budget Group Inc) showing the investment community what the possibilities of Hertz could be. And then you have a competitive process that unlocked that value and ultimately led to the outcome that we had.

REUTERS: What do you think will happen for LATAM Airlines?

GLENN: LATAM is in much earlier stages than when we got involved with Hertz. But I think the story is very similar. (LATAM) is a market leader and it has the opportunity to participate in the vaccine recovery. It’s too soon to tell, but we're excited. What we wanted to do was get involved a little earlier in the process so it's not quite as frenetic as it was with Hertz.

Hertz was ready to go forward with (an alternative bankruptcy) plan to give nothing to shareholders. Sometimes our activism and our client's activism can create a recovery that may not ultimately happen. These things don't happen necessarily organically. They happen because people pursue those opportunities where other people don't see them and they work to create them.

REUTERS: What drives your interest in representing shareholders in bankruptcies?

GLENN: What we like about representing the equity in these public companies is that it's very liquid. If we get people interested, it's very easy for them to buy. My passion in what I do is not just being the witness to an outcome, but helping my clients achieve an outcome. That means being creative, being dynamic. That means we act often more as business advisors than we do as lawyers because that's what our clients need.

REUTERS: Is there any case from the early part of your career that made you realize you wanted to do this type of work?

GLENN: Representing shareholders, you lose more than you win. We represented shareholders in the Northwest Airlines (bankruptcy) and in that case, we certainly lost. You learn lessons in these cases. I think what I've learned about representing these folks is that what you do really makes a difference.

It's impossible to prevail in all these cases but I embrace the challenge of it. I can't profess to have a 100% success rate because the kind of cases that I get hired for are the ones that have these challenges. Now that we've had successes in Hertz and Garrett Motion, we can point to those when we're advocating to courts. There’s this bias against shareholders just because (the company is) in bankruptcy. I certainly hope that some of that skepticism can be eroded.

REUTERS: What’s next for the firm?

GLENN: We want to continue to do these exciting cases. We very much want to continue to grow. What I'd like to see us become is a powerhouse. People have called us a boutique because we're small. I hate that word. I love the word powerhouse, and we need to grow to a point where that moniker is fitting for not only our accomplishments, but for our capabilities.