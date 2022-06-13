Qualcomm faces renewed consumer antitrust lawsuit in U.S. court

Qualcomm logo is during Munich Auto Show, IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Consumer electronics plaintiffs file amended complaint alleging violations of California law

9th Circuit last year vacated national class certification order

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc was hit with an amended class action in California federal court on Friday from consumers alleging the chipmaker's business conduct forced them to pay artificially inflated prices for mobile phones, tablets and other cellular devices.

The civil complaint filed in San Jose on behalf of tens of millions of California consumers marked a second effort in the case to hold Qualcomm liable for alleged market abuses. A U.S. appeals court in September blocked the plaintiffs from pursuing federal antitrust claims and wiped out a nationwide class that was estimated to include up to 250 million members.

The refiled complaint focuses on claims that Qualcomm violated California's state antitrust law, known as the Cartwright Act, and the state's unfair competition law.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Class lawyers at Susman Godfrey and Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy said in the complaint that the two state laws "provide more liberal standards for liability" than what's available under the Sherman Act federal antitrust law.

Plaintiffs' lawyers Kalpana Srinivasan of Susman Godfrey and Joseph Cotchett of Cotchett Pitre on Monday did not return messages seeking comment.

A lawyer for Qualcomm, Robert Van Nest of Keker, Van Nest & Peters, declined to comment. A spokesperson for Qualcomm called the plaintiffs' claims "repackaged" from the earlier litigation and predicted they would "fail."

The San Diego-based company has contested liability and is expected to ask U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley to dismiss the consumers' allegations.

The case was assigned to Corley in April after the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals struck down a class certification order from then-U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh. She has since been elevated to the 9th Circuit as a Biden administration appointee.

The appeals court panel found "common issues of law did not predominate in the class as certified."

The 9th Circuit told the trial court to assess whether and how the appeals court's ruling in August 2020 in a related antitrust case, Federal Trade Commission v. Qualcomm, affects class certification in the consumer case.

In the FTC lawsuit, the appeals court said Qualcomm's chip-licensing practices did not violate federal antitrust law.

The plaintiffs' lawyers contend their consumer clients are not bound by the factual findings in the FTC case.

Qualcomm's lawyers have a different view, telling Corley in April that the consumer plaintiffs' claims "mirror" the FTC's allegations and that the 9th Circuit's "ruling rejecting those theories as a matter of law is binding precedent."

The case is In re: Qualcomm Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 3:17-md-02773.

For plaintiffs: Kalpana Srinivasan of Susman Godfrey; and Joseph Cotchett of Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy

For Qualcomm: Robert Van Nest of Keker, Van Nest & Peters; Gary Bornstein of Cravath, Swaine & Moore; and Richard Taffet of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.