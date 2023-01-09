Qualcomm must face consumer antitrust lawsuit over chip monopoly

Summary

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc has lost an early bid to dismiss all claims in a civil consumer lawsuit in federal court alleging the chipmaker's business conduct caused millions of mobile phone and tablet owners to artificially pay more for their devices.

In a 37-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Jose, California, declined on Jan. 6 to throw out claims that Qualcomm violated California state antitrust law through "exclusive dealing" relationships with Apple Inc and other part suppliers and device makers to maintain a monopoly in the modem chip market. But the judge dismissed an allegation that Qualcomm unlawfully tied together the sale of its chips and patent licensing.

San Diego-based Qualcomm can still try to defeat the case entirely at a later stage in the litigation.

Qualcomm had argued all of the plaintiffs' claims were barred after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission in 2020 lost on appeal a case with similar allegations. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal in the FTC case said Qualcomm's practices did not violate federal antitrust law.

A Qualcomm spokesperson on Monday said that the "ruling narrows the plaintiffs' remaining case, leaving only allegations of exclusive dealing," claims against which Qualcomm has "strong defenses."

Corley said the factual record in the FTC case "does not bind plaintiffs here" and that "plaintiffs were not parties in FTC v. Qualcomm." She said consumers may be able to show harm to competition "where the FTC failed."

Attorneys for the plaintiffs did not respond to a request for comment.

The prospective class comprises consumers who purchased certain devices in California between 2011 and 2018.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs said manufacturers overpaid for chips by more than $9 billion during the class period.

Qualcomm's attorneys had urged dismissal based on the failure of the FTC case. The lawyers said in August that the "plaintiffs proceed as though the Ninth Circuit's FTC opinion never happened."

The consumers' amended civil complaint last year asserted only alleged violations of California law by consumers in the state.

The 9th Circuit in September 2021 scrapped a nationwide class in the case that was estimated to include up to 250 million members. Damages on the lower end at that time were estimated as $4.8 billion.

Corley has not certified any new class. She set the next hearing for Feb. 23.

The case is In re: Qualcomm Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:17-md-02773.

For plaintiffs: Kalpana Srinivasan of Susman Godfrey; and Joseph Cotchett of Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy

For Qualcomm: Robert Van Nest of Keker, Van Nest & Peters; Gary Bornstein of Cravath, Swaine & Moore; and Richard Taffet of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

