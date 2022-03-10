Quinn Emanuel, Wigdor escalate hostilities in Leon Black mudfest

Leon Black, then CEO of Apollo Global Management, LLC, speaks at the Milken Institute's 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - If you had to pick two major law firms particularly known for fierce, aggressive tactics, you could do a lot worse than naming Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Wigdor.

I’m not sure which one is the immovable object and which is the unstoppable force, but when the two collide – as they have in litigation over rape allegations against billionaire Leon Black – well, let’s just say it’s not pretty.

The hostilities escalated in a Quinn filing on Wednesday that accuses Wigdor of making “inaccurate” representations about when it began representing Black's accuser, former model Guzel Ganieva, and of helping Ganieva promote her claims about Black to journalists. Wigdor partner Jeanne Christensen told me Quinn’s latest assertions are “so fricking ridiculous,” and “total and utter nonsense.”

“We have nothing to hide,” said Christensen, who was responding to an email query to her and Wigdor. “I can’t even imagine what a judge is going to think of this."

Rancor and outrage have been hallmarks of this litigation since it began in June 2021, when Wigdor filed a lawsuit for Ganieva in New York State Supreme Court. Ganieva alleged that Black had sexually abused her for years before coercing her into signing a non-disclosure agreement.

Black, who is married, has said that he and Ganieva had a consensual affair and that he paid her millions of dollars to keep it a secret. He hired Quinn Emanuel to defend him in Ganieva’s state court case. But that’s not all. Last October, Quinn filed a racketeering suit for Black, the former CEO of the private equity fund Apollo Global Management Inc, in federal court in Manhattan. Black’s suit accused Ganieva and her lawyers from Wigdor of conspiring with unknown defendants to smear the billionaire’s name. Black later elaborated on his conspiracy theory in an amended federal court complaint filed in January. The new complaint claimed that Ganieva was in cahoots with Josh Harris, a business rival of Black, who was allegedly scheming to use Ganieva’s account of sexual assault to incapacitate Black.

Both Harris and Ganieva said last week in dismissal motions that Black’s racketeering conspiracy claim was completely preposterous because, for starters, Black had not offered a shred of evidence that the two of them ever even communicated with each other, let alone formed a conspiracy.

Wigdor responded to Black’s racketeering allegations with a motion for Rule 11 sanctions against Black, Quinn and co-counsel from Estrich Goldin, arguing that Black’s accusation against Wigdor was an “outrageously scandalous” attempt to scare the firm away from representing Ganieva.

Black ended up dropping the conspiracy claim against Wigdor in his amended complaint, though he continued to allege that Wigdor defamed him. And, in a peculiar turn of events, Quinn Emanuel withdrew as Black’s counsel in the federal case, citing an undisclosed conflict. (That’s a whole other story, which I wrote about last month.)

Quinn Emanuel, which remained in the federal case to defend against Wigdor’s sanction motion, said that Black’s amended complaint mooted the call for sanctions. Wigdor fired back with a brief doubling down on its allegations of misconduct. It claimed that Quinn Emanuel tried to pressure Wigdor to betray Ganieva by providing incriminating evidence linking her to Harris, Black’s nemesis at Apollo. (Quinn partner Michael Carlinsky called that assertion “ridiculous.” He told me he was simply responding to a question from Wigdor’s lawyer.) Wigdor moved last week to dismiss Black’s defamation claim, which it called “wasteful [and] retaliatory.”

See what I mean about hostilities?

In the latest round, Quinn has homed in on discovery Wigdor recently produced in Ganieva’s state court case. The evidence, as Quinn laid it out in a brief in the state case, is a series of WhatsApp exchanges between Ganieva and New York Times reporter Matt Goldstein in October and November of 2020. That was months before Ganieva publicly accused Black of sexual abuse, in a March 2021 tweet, and signed a retainer agreement with Wigdor in April 2021.

In the WhatsApp messages, Goldstein repeatedly told Ganieva he was talking to Wigdor. He did not expressly say that those conversations involved Ganieva, although he did ask Ganieva if she was “ok with him talking to me on background.” Ganieva told Goldstein in a follow-up message, “I will let Wigdor know that if you want to speak with him, you can.” (The Times did not publish a story about Ganieva's allegations before she tweeted about Black.)

The implication, Quinn said, is that Wigdor was already advising Ganieva about going public with her accusations against Black, perhaps in a splashy news article, before she tweeted about her alleged abuse. Quinn argued that the Goldstein evidence proved Wigdor was communicating with reporters on Ganieva’s behalf, bolstering Black’s assertion that Wigdor and Ganieva were plotting “to gauge the media’s appetite for Ms. Ganieva’s false claims before they were made public in March 2021.”

In a parallel filing in the federal case, Quinn co-counsel Susan Estrich argued that the Goldstein texts undermine Wigdor’s claim for sanctions. “Wigdor was engaged in precisely the activity that is the subject of the complaint in this action: not just the pursuit of sham litigation activity, but the promotion of Ms. Ganieva’s false narrative to the press,” the filing said.

Goldstein declined to comment on his conversations with Ganieva and Wigdor.

Wigdor partner Christensen said the WhatsApp messages “show nothing.” Ganieva was consulting with many advisers, including Wigdor and another law firm, about her allegations. There was nothing usual about Wigdor speaking to Goldstein, a prominent reporter.

“For all you know, Goldstein was asking Doug why we did not represent Guzel,” Christensen said. “Matt had been calling, texting and emailing with her for months." She added, "All this does is show she wrestled with the decision. She knew how tough it would be to go against Leon Black.”

And his lawyers. But hers are just as tough.

