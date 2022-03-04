Referral fee case against Labaton ends with a jurisdictional whimper

Law firms

(Reuters) - Labaton Sucharow can now claim a small measure of victory in the referral fee disaster that cost the firm $10 million in 2020.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen of Houston dismissed a lawsuit against the plaintiffs' firm on Thursday, holding that Damon Chargois -- a Texas lawyer who helped Labaton secure client relationships with pension fund clients -- could not establish Texas’s jurisdiction to hear his claims. Chargois had sought a declaration that Labaton owed him fees based on the 20% referral deal he struck with the firm more than 10 years ago.

Chargois’s relationship with Labaton, as I told you last summer when I first reported on this case, came to light in 2018, in a class action in which Labaton represented an Arkansas pension fund accusing State Street Bank and Trust Company of charging excessive foreign exchange fees. The State Street class action settled in 2016 for $300 million. U.S. District Judge Mark Wolf awarded Labaton and other lead counsel $75 million in fees.

But when questions arose about political contributions and double-billing by class counsel, Wolf appointed a special master to investigate. The special master found out that Labaton had promised a $4.1 million referral fee to Chargois, who had done no work in the State Street case but had facilitated the firm’s introduction to the Arkansas teachers' fund appointed to serve as lead plaintiff. Wolf concluded in a 2020 decision that Labaton’s deal with Chargois was impermissible under Massachusetts rules of professional conduct, which preclude "finder's fee" referral payments. The judge also said Labaton had not disclosed the fee to the court. Wolf slashed Labaton’s fees by $10 million.

Wolf's criticism did not deter Chargois, who sued Labaton last May in state court over unpaid referral fees in several, unspecified cases. The State Street investigation revealed that Labaton previously paid Chargois millions of dollars in referral fees. The Texas lawyer did not say in his suit against the firm how much more he believes he is owed.

After removing the case to federal court in Houston, Labaton’s lawyers from Fogler, Brar, O’Neil & Gray moved for dismissal, arguing that Texas courts do not have jurisdiction over the New York-based firm. The motion, along with declarations from Labaton partners (and co-defendants) Eric Belfi and Christopher Keller, offered some new details about the firm’s deal with Chargois.

According to Labaton, Belfi met the Texas lawyer in 2005, when he was working for a different plaintiffs' firm. After he joined Labaton in 2006, Belfi said, Chargois began touting his ties to pension fund officials from funds in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Labaton was interested, so in 2007, Belfi and Keller visited Chargois at his office in Little Rock, Arkansas, to talk about a potential referral fee arrangement.

The terms of that deal were never formalized. Chargois sent Labaton a proposed term sheet in 2009 but never returned a signed copy after Keller sent back the proposal with significance changes. Labaton said in the dismissal motion that it subsequently negotiated fees with Chargois on a case-by-case basis after the resolution of class actions in which the Arkansas teachers' fund was a lead plaintiff.

Chargois, according to Labaton’s brief, performed legal work in only one case, a Houston securities class action against BP, after they entered the referral fee relationship. (Labaton said it intends to pay Chargois a fee in the BP case based on his hourly billings.) In all of the other cases involving the Arkansas fund, Labaton paid Chargois a “bare” referral, or finder's, fee.

In 2018, Labaton said, the Arkansas fund instructed the firm to stop paying such fees. (The firm did not mention whether that instruction stemmed from the State Street investigation, but the timing suggests that it did.)

Chargois nevertheless demanded additional fees. As I mentioned, he has not specified the cases at issue. Labaton said his demands stem from five cases in which the Arkansas teachers' fund was a lead plaintiff, two in California and three in New York.

None of those five cases, Labaton said, was connected to Texas. Nor did the initial discussions about the referral fee deal take place in Texas, Labaton said. So, according to the firm, there is no basis for Texas to exercise jurisdiction.

Chargois’s lawyer, Randy Sorrels of Sorrels Law, said that follow-up negotiations of the fee deal took place when Chargois was in Texas. He also highlighted Chargois’s work as local counsel for Labaton in a Houston securities class action that preceded the referral fee agreement.

Those were not enough to satisfy Hanen. The judge cited 2021’s Danziger & De Llano v. Morgan Verkamp, in which a Houston federal judge ruled that jurisdiction in a referral fee dispute between two law firms depended on the location of the underlying litigation, not on where the fee deal was negotiated. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Hanen noted, agreed with that reasoning in its January 2022 affirmance in the Danziger case.

Chargois tried to distinguish his declaratory judgment claims from those in the Danziger breach of contract litigation, arguing that he and Labaton discussed work for Texas clients in their wide-ranging fee deal and that he did serve as local counsel for Labaton in Texas cases, even though he was not asserting claims arising from that work.

Hanen rejected those arguments. “The court is not convinced that exercising personal jurisdiction in this matter is satisfactory under the notions of fair play,” he wrote, “particularly because the specific cases forming the basis of this lawsuit were litigated outside of Texas.”

I emailed Chargois counsel Sorrels to ask if he planned to refile the lawsuit in New York, where Labaton is based, but didn’t hear back. Labaton partners Belfi and Keller also did not respond to my email query.

