Release in arena operator's wage settlement too broad - appeals court

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Illustration

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Law firms

Law firms Related documents Release of claims 'in any way relating to' lawsuit was too broad

Court remanded for reconsideration of $2.2 mln deal

But cutting plaintiffs in separate lawsuits out of settlement talks was not improper The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A California state appeals court has ruled that an "unwieldy monstrosity" of a release in the $2.2 million settlement of a wage-and-hour class action was too broad and a judge must reconsider her approval of the deal, agreeing with an objector who had filed a separate, similar lawsuit.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District in Santa Ana on Tuesday said the release in the settlement between Anaheim Arena Management LLC (AAM) and named plaintiff Irean Amaro was too expansive because it waived claims "in any way relating" to those in the 2017 lawsuit.

The court, however, said AAM's tactic of negotiating a deal with Amaro's lawyers that applied to claims in two separate, similar lawsuits was valid. Rhiannon Aller, the plaintiff in one of those cases, had not presented any evidence of collusion or shown that the settlement was unfair after intervening and objecting to the settlement, the panel said.

AAM and its lawyers at Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton did not immediately respond to requests for comment. AAM operates the Honda Center in Anaheim, which hosts sporting events and concerts.

Amaro's lawyers at Capstone Law did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did lawyers at Donahoo & Associates who represent Aller.

Aller and other AAM employees in a 2014 lawsuit accused the company of violating various state labor laws. They said AAM rounded down their hours, deprived them of breaks, and should have paid them for time spent in security checks and waiting for shuttles to the arena.

Another group of workers filed a nearly identical lawsuit in 2016 and settlement talks in both cases failed, according to court filings. Amaro sued a year later, additionally alleging that AAM failed to reimburse employees for job-related expenses.

Amaro's lawyers and AAM soon reached a global settlement that extended to the claims in the other two pending lawsuits, reaching roughly 6,100 class members.

After a state judge rejected the initial $1.75 million deal, AAM in 2018 agreed to pay $2.2 million to settle the claims. Class members would receive about $230 on average, with payments as high as $3,662, according to filings in the case.

The settlement also included a classwide release of potential claims dating back to 2010 "reasonably arising out of or in any way relating" to the claims in Amaro's lawsuit. The release clause was made up of a single 375-word sentence, according to Tuesday's decision.

The judge approved the deal over the objections of Aller, who had intervened.

Aller appealed, arguing that the release clause was overly broad because it applied to claims outside the scope of the lawsuit, and the Fourth District on Tuesday agreed. The court remanded the case to determine whether the release can be narrowed sufficiently for the settlement to survive.

But the panel rejected Aller's additional claim that AAM engaged in an improper "reverse auction" by settling with Amaro for the lowest possible amount after failing to come to terms with the plaintiffs in the other lawsuits.

"A defendant may choose to negotiate collectively with all the plaintiffs from the separate class actions to avoid objections to a future settlement (as occurred here)," Justice Eileen Moore wrote. "But we are not aware of any authority requiring a defendant to do so."

The panel included Justice Richard Fybel and retired Justice Laurie Zelon, who sat by designation.

The case is Amaro v. Anaheim Arena Management LLC, California Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District, No. G058371.

For Amaro: Ryan Wu of Capstone Law

For AAM: Jason Weiss of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

For the objector: Richard Donahoo of Donahoo & Associates