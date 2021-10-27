Republican lawmakers say appointment snag hurts NLRB's integrity

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary NLRB Member David Prouty served for 25 days after invalid swearing-in

Republicans in Congress want to know what Prouty worked on during that time

(Reuters) - A group of Republicans in Congress on Wednesday told the National Labor Relations Board that some actions taken by the agency during a 25-day period when newly minted member David Prouty was not properly appointed could be invalid.

Four Republicans on the House and Senate committees with oversight of the NLRB in a letter to Board Chair Lauren McFerran said the agency's response to the mishap has raised questions about its ability to faithfully administer the law.

Prouty, a former union lawyer, was confirmed by the Senate on July 28 and sworn in a month later. But President Joe Biden did not sign the necessary appointment paperwork for Prouty until September, and so he had to be sworn in a second time on Sept. 22.

McFerran acknowledged the error in an Oct. 8 letter to members of Congress, but said it had no effect on the board's work and that Prouty was a "de facto employee" of the NLRB during that time.

An NLRB spokeswoman declined to comment on Wednesday's letter, deferring to McFerran's comments.

In Wednesday's letter, the Republican lawmakers said the board's explanation was insufficient.

"It is unclear how Mr. Prouty could have acted in any capacity as a Board member or even as an employee of the federal government," they wrote.

The lawmakers asked for copies of Prouty's official calendar, documents showing how much he was paid before his second swearing-in, and a list of cases Prouty and his staff worked on prior to Sept. 22, among other information.