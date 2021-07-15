Republicans call NLRB, DOL nominees 'very troublesome'

Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

Companies Law firms Senate committee vetted nominees for NLRB seats and DOL office that enforces wage laws

Nominees countered that their ample experience equipped them to be neutral

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden's nominees for seats on the National Labor Relations Board and to head the U.S. Department of Labor office that enforces wage laws at a hearing on Thursday swatted away Republicans' concerns over their union ties and progressive records.

The NLRB nominees, union lawyers Gwynne Wilcox and David Prouty, told the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee that their decades of experience in labor law had equipped them to act as neutral arbiters of disputes that come before the board.

"To be effective as a union lawyer, you really have to understand management's position,” said Wilcox, a partner at Levy Ratner in New York. “And those relationships I've built up have really allowed the parties to reach compromise agreements.”

Wilcox, a former NLRB staff lawyer, has worked at Levy Ratner for more than two decades and represents unions and workers. Prouty is general counsel of SEIU 32BJ, a 175,000-member New York City union that represents office cleaners, security guards and other property service workers.

If confirmed, Wilcox and Prouty would give Democrats a 3-2 majority on the board, paving the way for the agency to undo a number of controversial Trump-era decisions and rules.

The HELP Committee on Thursday also vetted the nomination of David Weil, who led DOL's Wage and Hour Division during the Obama administration, for a second turn at the job.

Republicans had harshly criticized Weil's views on various issues when he previously served in the post, including worker classification, regulation of "gig economy" companies, and eligibility for overtime pay.

Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina, the ranking Republican on the committee, said during Thursday's two-hour hearing that all three nominees were "very troublesome" because of their partisan records that were outside of the mainstream.

"Instead of bringing employers and workers together to resolve problems, these nominees want to create conflict, expand bureaucracy, and empower unions above all else," Burr said.

Burr read Weil a quote from a 2013 Wall Street Journal editorial that called him "a life-long, left-wing academic with labor-union sympathies (and) no private-​sector experience or legal training."

Weil said that characterization was "a little off." He pointed to the years he spent as a business and economics professor and a mediator between employers and unions, and his prior management of WHD when it had a $235 million budget and 2,000 employees.

Democrats on the Senate panel largely praised the nominees. HELP Committee Chair Patty Murray of Washington said they represented "a much welcomed and much needed change in direction" from Trump administration appointees who championed pro-business policies.

"Confirming these highly qualified nominees is an important step to reversing the damage of the last four years ... and making our economy truly work for workers," Murray said.