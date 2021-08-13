ResMan ends up with $62 mln in trade-secret win after $152 mln verdict

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Texas federal court agreed with ResMan's damages request

(Reuters) - Property management software company ResMan LLC has won the $62 million it sought from U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant in East Texas federal court, following its $152 million jury win on trade-secret and other claims against its customer Karya Property Management and technology consulting company Expedien Inc.

The Thursday final judgment awards ResMan over $28.2 million from Karya and more than $34.2 million from Expedien in actual and punitive damages for misappropriating trade secrets, plus attorneys' fees and pre- and post-judgment interest from both defendants.

The new award removed $41.4 million in tortious interference damages that overlapped with the jury's trade-secret awards, and lowered punitive damages on the trade-secret claims from $90 million to $41.6 million.

Mazzant also granted ResMan a permanent injunction blocking Karya and Expedien from using its confidential information or Expedien's competing software.

ResMan's attorney Maria Boyce of Hogan Lovells said the company was "very pleased with the final judgment and permanent injunction." Karya, Expedien, and their attorney Russell Post of Beck Redden declined to comment.

Plano, Texas-based ResMan sued Karya and Expedien in 2019 for breach of contract and trade-secret theft, alleging Karya gave Expedien access to ResMan's software without permission to help it develop its own property-management software called Arya.

A jury awarded ResMan $152 million in March after a nine-day, in-person trial. A trial last November, one of the first to return to in-person, ended in a mistrial after a COVID outbreak among jurors, lawyers and courthouse staff.

Mazzant rejected challenges to the jury verdict and proposed judgment last week, finding among other things that the ResMan platform was subject to trade-secret protection, the amount of damages was proper, and the permanent injunction wasn't overly broad or vague.

The case is ResMan LLC v. Karya Property Management LLC, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No 4:19-cv-00402.

For ResMan: Maria Boyce of Hogan Lovells

For Karya and Expedien: Russell Post of Beck Redden

