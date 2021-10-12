Restaurant chain Portillo's aims to raise up to $405 mln in U.S. IPO

REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Restaurant chain Portillo's Inc said on Tuesday it planned to raise up to $405.4 million in its initial public offering in the United States, making it the latest company to tap the country's red-hot capital markets.

Known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Portillo's aims to sell 20.3 million shares in the offering at between $17 and $20 apiece.

Its filing showed that the company expected third-quarter revenue of $138 million, an over 15% jump from a year ago, as restaurant chains benefit from a return to dining out brought by vaccine rollouts and easing COVID-19 curbs.

Its move is another sign that the U.S. IPO market has not lost steam even as global equities suffer from wild swings due to concerns over inflation and debt-laden Chinese property developer Evergrande.

Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Piper Sandler are among the underwriters for the offering.

Portillo's, which is backed by private equity firm Berkshire Partners, said the underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 3.04 million shares within 30 days from the filing of its prospectus.