Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Rio Tinto to cut output to 35% at Canadian smelter amid union strike

2 minute read

A man waits to enter the Rio Tinto Limited Shanghai Representative Office in Shanghai March 18, 2010. Australia urged China on Thursday to allow its diplomats full access to the trial of four Rio Tinto staff charged with commercial spying in a case that could hurt political and economic ties. The detention of the four, along with Google's dispute over Internet censorship and hacking complaints, has stoked investors' worries about doing business in China. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: CRIME LAW BUSINESS POLITICS IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

July 26 (Reuters) - Miner Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) said on Monday it planned to cut production at its BC Works aluminium smelter in Kitimat, Canada to 35% following a strike initiated by the Canadian union Unifor after negotiation talks failed.

Unifor said on Sunday about 900 workers had started strike action at the miner's operations in the western Canadian province of British Columbia, after nearly seven weeks of unproductive talks over proposed changes to workers' retirement benefits and unresolved grievances. read more

Rio Tinto employs about 1,050 people at the BC Works smelter and Kemano powerhouse, of which the union represents about 900 workers.

The miner, which has been granted an essential services order by the British Columbia Labour Relations Board, said a reduced workforce is also in place to ensure the Kemano hydro-power facility continues to run. [https://refini.tv/2Wf54r0]

Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli
More from Reuters

Industry Insight

Industry InsightWhy SEO is the most sustainable way for law firms to acquire new clients
Industry InsightOregon takes a step forward in alternative licensure of attorneys
Industry InsightTreasury issues ‘priorities’ required by AML Act, experts cite minimal value to compliance
Industry InsightPressure mounts for EEOC’s disclosures on LGBTQ+ employees’ status