Roberta Kaplan exits Time's Up board following Cuomo report

Roberta Kaplan speaks outside the Supreme Court in Washington on March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Summary

Summary Related documents Kaplan signed off on a letter that would have hit back against Cuomo accuser

Resignation letter said she cannot serve on board while maintaining an active litigation practice

(Reuters) - Prominent litigator Roberta Kaplan on Monday resigned as chair of anti-bias and harassment group Time's Up's board of directors, less than a week after investigators detailed her role in responding to sexual harassment claims against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Kaplan is the founding partner of Kaplan Hecker & Fink, which she formed in 2017 after 25 years at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. She also co-founded the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund, a separate entity from Time's Up that is run by the National Women's Law Center.

In a Monday letter to Time's Up vice chair Nina Shaw, Kaplan said she can no longer serve on the board while maintaining her litigation practice. Her ethical duties as an attorney prohibit her from disclosing the matters she is working on, she wrote.

"I therefore have reluctantly come to the conclusion that an active litigation practice is no longer compatible with serving on the board at Time's Up at this time and I hereby resign," wrote Kaplan, who gained national prominence representing Edith Windsor in the 2013 U.S. Supreme Court case that struck down a key provision of the Defense of Marriage Act.

Kaplan and Time's Up have come under fire after investigators employed by the New York State Attorney General found that they had signed off on a draft letter that would have pushed back against claims made by Lindsey Boylan against the governor. According to the report, Kaplan "read the letter to the head of the advocacy group Times Up."

The letter "impugned [Boylan's] credibility, and attacked her claims as politically motivated," the investigators found.

The probe by New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded Cuomo broke federal and state laws by sexually harassing women who worked for him, including Boylan.

According to the AG's report, the letter that Kaplan and Time's Up reviewed was never published. Kaplan did not respond to a request for comment; a representative for her sent Reuters a copy of Kaplan's letter to Shaw.

Kaplan represented Melissa DeRosa, a top Cuomo aide who was linked to efforts to cover up the governor's actions and retaliate against one of his accusers. Her name was mentioned 187 times in the 168-page report that was released last week. DeRosa resigned on Sunday.

Time's Up, an anti-sexual harassment campaign that was launched following the 2017 Harvey Weinstein scandal, confirmed Kaplan's resignation. "We hold ourselves accountable. The events of the last week have made it clear that our process should be evaluated and we intend to do just that," the group said in statement.

Read More:

New York Governor Cuomo's top aide resigns amid sexual harassment scandal

New York Governor Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, report finds