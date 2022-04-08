Roche wins reprieve from $137 million diagnostics patent verdict

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Maryland company said Roche violated lab-testing patent rights

Appeals court disagreed with trial judge and said new trial needed on damages

Award had risen to $170 million with interest The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday overturned a $137 million verdict against Roche Diagnostics Corp in a patent lawsuit brought by a Maryland medical-diagnostics company, ordering a new damages trial in the case.

Roche's cobas diagnostic machines did not violate Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC's rights in parts of three lab-testing patents Roche had been found to infringe, a split panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said.

Rockville, Maryland-based Meso Scale licensed rights to the three patents, which relate to technology for using electricity, chemistry and light to detect specific substances in biological samples.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A Roche predecessor licensed other rights to the same patents, and the patents themselves are now owned by Roche subsidiary BioVeris Corp.

Roche sued Meso Scale in Delaware federal court in 2017, asking it to declare its machines did not violate Meso Scale's rights. Meso Scale countersued Roche for infringing several of its patents.

A jury found in 2019 that Roche induced users of its Cobas machines to infringe three Meso Scale patents and directly infringed one of the patents, awarding Meso Scale $137 million in damages. The award grew to over $170 million after then-U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark added interest.

The Federal Circuit on Friday vacated the award and sent the case back for a new damages trial. It affirmed that Roche directly infringed one patent but said Roche did not induce any infringement.

Meso Scale could not win on its induced infringement claims because it failed to show that Roche intended for its customers to use the machines in a way that violated Meso Scale's rightsin the patented testing methods, U.S. Circuit Judge Sharon Prost said.

However, the court affirmed the decision that Roche infringed one of the patents and rejected Roche's argument that Meso Scale's license did not include the right to sue over it.

The decision to reverse part of Meso Scale's win justified a new trial to determine the appropriate amount of damages, the appeals court said.

In a dissent, Circuit Judge Pauline Newman said she would have thrown out the entire verdict.

"Roche cannot infringe patents it owns," Newman said.

The companies and their attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is Roche Diagnostics Corp v. Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 21-1609.

For Roche: Jim McKeown of Foley & Lardner

For Meso Scale: John Hughes of Bartlit Beck

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.