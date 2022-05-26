Russian bailiffs seize around $120 mln from Google - Ifax

The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

May 26 (Reuters) - Russian bailiffs have seized more than 7.7 billion roubles ($123.2 million) from Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) that the U.S. tech giant had been ordered to pay as part of a fine on its turnover, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

Google's Russian subsidiary last week said it planned to file for bankruptcy after authorities seized its bank account, making it impossible to pay staff and vendors, but free services including search and YouTube will continue operating.

