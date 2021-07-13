Sacha Baron Cohen sues cannabis company over 'Borat' billboard

REUTERS/David Gray

Baron Cohen says he would never advertise marijuana

Requests at least $9 million in damages

(Reuters) - Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has sued Somerset, Massachusetts cannabis company Solar Therapeutics in Boston federal court for allegedly using an image of his "Borat" character on a Massachusetts billboard without his permission.

The billboard's use of the image with Borat's catchphrase "It's Nice!" infringes Baron Cohen's copyright in the character, violates his right of publicity, and constitutes false advertising, according to the complaint filed Monday.

"The Defendants believed Mr. Baron Cohen would not learn about the Billboard, so they took a gamble, guessing they could copy and use Mr. Baron Cohen’s image without ever having to pay for it," the complaint said.

Baron Cohen's attorney Russell Smith of SmithDehn LLP told Reuters on Tuesday that the lawsuit was "another salvo in the battle against fake celebrity endorsements" — citing similar cases brought by Sandra Bullock, Kim Kardashian, Clint Eastwood, and others.

Solar Therapeutics didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Baron Cohen's 2006 and 2020 "Borat" mockumentary films — based on a character he introduced in his "Da Ali G Show" — were both commercially and critically successful. The complaint said the actor is "highly protective" of his image and persona, has never advertised any commercial products in the U.S., and has never allowed the Borat character to appear in advertising.

Baron Cohen said he uses his characters to "reach and educate people around the world on important social issues," and has turned down "countless" advertising opportunities because they would weaken his credibility as an actor and activist — including a $4 million offer to appear in a car commercial.

And according to the complaint, Baron Cohen has never used cannabis, would never advertise cannabis, and would be "appalled if his young children were to discover, mistakenly or otherwise, that he was associated with the promotion of cannabis."

The complaint said Baron Cohen "does not believe it is a healthy choice," and as an "Observant" Jew who grew up in an Orthodox family "does not wish to be involved in the heated controversy among the Orthodox Jewish community about whether cannabis can be used under Jewish traditions, customs and rules."

Baron Cohen requested at least $9 million in damages.

The case is Baron Cohen v. Solar Therapeutics Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 1:21-cv-11139.

For Baron Cohen: Russell Smith of SmithDehn, David Condon and Bradford Louison of Louison Costello Condon & Pfaff

For Solar Therapeutics: Not immediately available

