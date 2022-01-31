Sacklers near deal to increase opioid settlement in Purdue bankruptcy

Bottles of prescription painkiller OxyContin pills, made by Purdue Pharma LP sit on a counter at a local pharmacy in Provo, Utah, U.S., April 25, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma LP are nearing an agreement to boost their more than $4 billion offer to resolve sprawling opioid litigation after negotiating with states that had objected to terms of the OxyContin maker's bankruptcy reorganization, according to a court filing.

Sackler family members and states objecting to terms of Purdue's bankruptcy reorganization are "close to an agreement in principle" to contribute additional cash beyond the $4.325 billion they had pledged to settle opioid litigation, according to a mediator's interim report filed on Monday.

The mediation kicked off in January among Sackler family members and several states after a U.S. district judge overturned the original settlement, which was the cornerstone of Purdue's bankruptcy reorganization plan.

Reporting by Mike Spector in New York; writing by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Bill Berkrot

