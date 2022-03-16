SBA can deny PPP loan because of bankruptcy, appeals court rules

Summary

(Reuters) - The Small Business Administration was within its rights to deny pandemic relief to a non-profit hospital based on the fact it was in bankruptcy, a federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a decision that while bankruptcy law does prohibit government entities from denying a debtor a permit, license, or “other similar grant” due to its bankrupt status, the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program, which provided funding to small businesses harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic, did not qualify as such a grant because the funding it offered came in the form of a loan.

Though many courts have weighed in on whether PPP funding qualifies as a grant, the 2nd Circuit is the first appeals court to rule on the issue.

The three-judge panel vacated a June 2020 ruling from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Colleen Brown in Vermont that held the SBA could not reject Springfield Hospital Inc’s application for PPP funding.

Lawyers for the hospital and a spokesperson for the SBA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Springfield Hospital and Springfield Medical Care Systems Inc, a Vermont-based critical access hospital and medical services provider, filed for Chapter 11 protection in June 2019 but continued operations during the bankruptcy. It applied for $3.6 million in PPP funds while in bankruptcy.

The government's loan program was enacted in March 2020 to provide small businesses funding to help with payroll and operating expenses during the pandemic. The SBA has disbursed nearly $800 billion in PPP loans.

Springfield sued the SBA in April 2020 after it rejected the hospital's request for funding. In response, the SBA argued that the funds it distributed through the PPP were loans, not grants protected by bankruptcy law.

The hospital was approved to exit Chapter 11 in December 2020.

In Wednesday’s decision, penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Joseph Bianco, the panel concluded that just because the SBA forgives many of the loans, that does not automatically qualify them as grants. Rather, businesses must meet certain financial criteria to obtain loan forgiveness, it said.

“In short, the mere existence of a forgiveness option does not turn the PPP into a grant of ‘free money,’ as the bankruptcy court characterized it,” Bianco wrote.

The case is Springfield Hospital Inc v. Guzman, U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3902.

For Springfield: Andrew Helman of Dentons Bingham Greenebaum; and Adam Prescott and D. Sam Anderson of Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson

For the SBA: Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton; Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont Jonathan Ophardt; and Joseph Salzman, Mark Stern and Lindsay Powell of the U.S. Department of Justice

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.