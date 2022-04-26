Schulte Roth adds UK structured finance partner from Arnold & Porter

Visitors to Greenwich Park sit and look towards Canary Wharf financial district as lockdown restrictions are eased amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

(Reuters) - New York-based law firm Schulte Roth & Zabel said Tuesday it is expanding its finance and derivatives group in London with the addition of partner Stuart Axford from Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer.

Axford specializes in asset-backed securitization, focusing on assets including mortgages, cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Schulte said in a statement.

Hiring Axford is part of 320-attorney Schulte's plan to expand its finance practice in London, co-head of the firm’s 14-partner finance and derivatives practice Boris Ziser said.

He is Schulte's second structured finance partner hire in London in two months, after the firm hired Martin Sharkey from Dentons in the UK capital in March.

Axford is the third London-based partner in the practice group. The other 11 partners are based in Schulte’s New York office, according to the firm's website.

Market volatility and rising market rates have driven up demand for structured finance products as they provide more certainty of funding costs, Axford said in a statement.

S&P Global reported that worldwide issuance of structured finance products in 2021 surged 43% to just over $1.53 trillion from $1.1 trillion a year earlier, and is expected to grow slightly to $1.56 trillion in 2022.

Large global law firms with offices in London have been shoring up their structured finance groups recently, with Morgan, Lewis & Bockius adding two partners to the practice in the last three months, including Richard Hanson from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe last week.

Last month, Eversheds Sutherland hired a global finance co-lead from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer in London. UK-based Osborne Clarke and Linklaters picked up three finance partners each earlier this year.

Before Arnold & Porter, Axford was a partner at Freshfields, according to his LinkedIn bio.

A spokesperson for Arnold & Porter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Axford's departure.

