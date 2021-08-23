Scientist's bosses immune from retaliation claims in firing over court testimony

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Related documents Forensic scientist's testimony on blood-alcohol testing not protected speech

Officials are immune because law is "murky"

(Reuters) - Officials at an Arizona state agency are immune from claims that they violated a forensic scientist's free-speech rights by forcing him to retire after he testified in court that the agency's procedures for reporting blood-alcohol levels were flawed, a U.S. appeals court said on Monday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that because the legal landscape involving the ability of public workers to speak out about issues related to their jobs is murky, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials were not clearly in the wrong to force Greg Ohlson into retirement for defying agency protocols.

A federal judge had come to the same conclusion and said the defendants were entitled to qualified immunity, but only after finding that Ohlson's testimony and concerns he raised internally at the agency were protected speech under the 1st Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The 9th Circuit panel said that threshold determination was wrong because Ohlson was speaking in the course of his job duties and not as a private citizen.

Ohlson's lawyer, Joseph St. Louis of Nesci & St. Louis, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the DPS and the Arizona Attorney General's office, which represents the agency.

Ohlson began working at DPS in 2004 and in 2015 was transferred to the alcohol unit, where he was the most senior-level forensic scientist, according to Monday's decision.

The department analyzes individual samples and compares them against batches of other samples in order to identify instrument failures or malfunctions, according to filings in the case.

Under DPS policy, only individual sample results are released to defendants and, absent a court order, not the other samples in the batch.

Ohlson repeatedly told supervisors and defense attorneys that he believed DPS should make all of the "batch results" available to defendants. He also maintained a private computer file of all batch data and instructed defense lawyers to request its production in court, according to court filings.

In May 2016, Ohlson testified in two separate criminal proceedings that he felt the disclosure of an entire batch was necessary to ensure accurate results.

Following that testimony, Ohlson was placed on administrative leave for ignoring department protocol and refusing to modify his testimony to align it with the department's positions, and was ultimately given notice of retirement.

In 2018, Ohlson sued two of his former supervisors and the head of the department's scientific analysis bureau, claiming he was retaliated against for exercising his free-speech rights.

U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes in Phoenix granted summary judgment to the defendants last year.

Rayes concluded that Ohlson's speech was protected expression because he was speaking out against his supervisors' orders, and so his testimony was not a part of his job duties.

But Rayes acknowledged that precedent from the U.S. Supreme Court and the 9th Circuit was unclear on whether court testimony by a public employee is protected. Since DPS officials could have believed their conduct was legal, they were immune from Ohlson's claims, the judge said.

The 9th Circuit panel on Monday disagreed that Ohlson was speaking as a private citizen. Holding otherwise "would incentivize insubordination and make government administration more difficult," Circuit Judge Mary Schroeder wrote.

But Rayes was right to find that the DPS officials had not violated any clearly established law, and were entitled to immunity, Schroeder said.

The panel included Circuit Judges Johnnie Rawlinson and

Bridget Bade.

The case is Ohlson v. Brady, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-15656.

For Ohlson: Joseph St. Louis of Nesci & St. Louis

For the defendants: Michael Goodwin of the Arizona Attorney General's Office