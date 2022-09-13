Scope of Facebook's $90 million privacy settlement challenged

Meta logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - A group of plaintiffs' lawyers has raised questions about the scope of Meta Platform Inc's pending $90 million privacy settlement in California federal court, telling a judge that their allegations in a separate antitrust case should be carved out and not swept up into the deal.

The attorneys at Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said in a court filing on Monday they were concerned that broad language in the privacy settlement could be used to thwart pending antitrust claims in front of another judge in California's Northern U.S. District Court.

Attorneys for Facebook in the two cases did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. A representative from Facebook also did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Facebook has denied liability in both cases.

The privacy settlement would resolve claims that Facebook tracked users' web activity even after they had logged out of the social media website. In the antitrust case, Facebook is accused of exploiting user data to curb competition. The case also involves the company's data collection practices.

The data privacy settlement announced in February "risks providing a benefit to common defendant Meta Platforms Inc for which it did not bargain and to which it is not entitled," lawyers for the antitrust plaintiffs said in Monday's court filing.

The plaintiffs' attorneys asked U.S. District Judge Edward Davila to include a sentence in the privacy settlement that says the resolution of the dispute does not limit the claims alleged in the antitrust litigation.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs in the antitrust case and for the data privacy plaintiffs on Tuesday did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

A hearing on the data privacy settlement is scheduled for Oct. 27.

The antitrust plaintiffs' lawyers said they are concerned about language in the privacy settlement that releases "any and all claims ... whether known or unknown." The attorneys argued in their filing that the alleged injuries in the two cases are "fundamentally different."

The data privacy plaintiffs sought to recover damages for invasion of privacy. The antitrust plaintiffs said they are seeking damages "based on the diminished compensation that they received for their data because of Facebook's destruction of competition."

The case is In re Facebook Internet Tracking Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 5:12-md-02314.

For plaintiffs: David Straite of DiCello Levitt Gutzler; Stephen Grygiel of Grygiel Law; and Jay Barnes of Simmons Hanly Conroy

For Facebook: Michael Rhodes of Cooley

