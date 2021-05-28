SCOTUS denies stay bid in private foreign arbitration discovery dispute

Law firms Condon Forsyth See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to halt imminent depositions of Boeing Co witnesses for use in private arbitration in the UK between Rolls-Royce Plc and the engine component parts maker Servotronics Inc, even though the justices have granted review in a related case that will determine whether U.S. courts can authorize such discovery.

Rolls-Royce counsel Lisa Blatt of Williams & Connolly petitioned the Supreme Court last week to stay the depositions, arguing that it is premature to permit Servotronics to obtain discovery under Section 1782 of Title 28 the U.S. Code when the justices are poised to decide whether the statute, which authorizes U.S. courts to order discovery in aid of international "tribunals," encompasses private commercial arbitration taking place overseas.

The court's denial of Rolls-Royce's stay petition means that Servotronics can conduct depositions next week of Boeing witnesses with first-hand knowledge of a 2016 fire in South Carolina that occurred during the testing of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The plane's engine was supplied by Rolls-Royce, with a valve manufactured by Servotronics. Rolls-Royce paid Boeing $12 million in a settlement, then brought an arbitration claim for indemnification against Servotronics.

That arbitration is scheduled to begin on May 10 in Birmingham, England. The UK arbitration panel has twice refused to delay the proceeding until after the U.S. Supreme Court determines whether Servotronics is entitled to discovery in the United States. The arbitration panel is expected to issue its determination before the U.S. Supreme Court reviews the issue, raising yet-unanswered mootness questions about the Supreme Court case.

Servotronics won the right to depose the Boeing witnesses from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled last year (954 F.3d 209) that the engine maker is entitled to discovery under Section 1782.

The 7th Circuit, however, reached a contrary conclusion in a related case. Servotronics had asked a trial court in Chicago to order Boeing to provide documents. The 7th Circuit ruled (975 F.3d 689) that private arbitration is not a "tribunal," so Servotronics was not entitled to use Section 1782 to obtain the documents.

Servotronics sought Supreme Court review of the 7th Circuit decision. Its petition cited the contradictory ruling from the 4th Circuit, as well as other federal circuits' varying interpretations of the scope of Section 1782.

After the Supreme Court granted Servotronics' petition for certiorari in the 7th Circuit case in March, the engine parts maker pushed the 4th Circuit to force the trial court to issue subpoenas for the Boeing witnesses. (The trial judge had called for additional briefing on the specific depositions Servotronics had requested after the 4th Circuit's initial decision that Section 1782 encompassed the arbitration between Rolls-Royce and Servotronics.) The 4th Circuit granted mandamus and the trial judge ordered the subpoenas earlier this month, prompting Rolls-Royce's stay petition to the Supreme Court.

Servotronics counsel Stephen Stegich of Condon & Forsyth argued in a brief opposing the stay that Rolls-Royce had waived the right to seek a stay because it did not pursue a 4th Circuit rehearing or Supreme Court review of the 4th Circuit holding that Section 1782 entitled Servotronics to discovery.

"As a result, Rolls-Royce's application is not to stay enforcement of a judgment sought to be reviewed in this court, but is instead directed at an order that Rolls-Royce has waived the right to challenge," Servotronics said. It also argued that Rolls-Royce will suffer no irreparable harm from the scheduled depositions because it can challenge the Boeing witnesses' testimony in the arbitration proceeding.

The Supreme Court order denying Rolls-Royce's stay petition said Chief Justice John Roberts had referred the matter to the court. Justice Samuel Alito did not take part in the consideration.

Rolls-Royce counsel Blatt and Servotronics counsel Stegich declined to comment.

The case is Rolls-Royce Plc v. Servotronics Inc, docket no. 20A160 at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.

(Reporting by Alison Frankel)