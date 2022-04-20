SEC proposes new rules targeted at GP-led transactions

The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

April 20, 2022 - During Q1 2022, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed sweeping new rules, under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, that impact both registered and unregistered private fund advisers. The proposed rules represent a shift to direct regulation on a scale never seen before in this segment of the industry.

The goal of the proposed rules is to provide greater transparency and increase competition and efficiency in the estimated $18 trillion private funds industry. The complexity and breadth of the proposed rules will require the industry, including those in the secondaries market, to reconsider long-standing practices.

The SEC proposed two key rules that will potentially change the general partner (GP)-led landscape. First, the proposed Form PF (private fund) amendments would require an adviser to report any GP-led transaction within one business day of completion. Second, the proposed GP-led rule would require a registered adviser to obtain a fairness opinion from an independent opinion provider in connection with any GP-led transaction. There are a number of other proposals that are expected to have a significant impact on the secondaries market, though not specifically targeted at this segment.

The SEC noted that in recent years, advisers have become increasingly active in the secondary market and, unlike the "investor-led" transactions initiated by investors themselves and where the GP is traditionally a consent party, GP-led transactions trigger inherent conflicts where the adviser is typically on both the buy side and sell side of the transaction. Because an adviser may have the opportunity to earn economic and other benefits, such as additional management fees or carried interest, that are conditioned upon the closing of the transaction, the SEC is focused on mitigating the potential influence such interests may have on a transaction.

The SEC defines a GP-led transaction as any transaction initiated by the adviser or any of its related persons that offer the fund's investors the choice to (i) sell all or a portion of their interests in the fund or (ii) convert or exchange all or a portion of their interests in the fund for interests in another vehicle advised by the adviser or any of its related persons. Single-asset, strip-sale, full-fund restructurings and tender offers would all generally be considered GP-led transactions for purposes of the rule.

Form PF amendments

Under the Form PF amendments, an adviser would need to report a GP-led transaction upon its completion. The report would need to include the date of completion and a description of the transaction. The purpose of the rule is to assist the SEC with identifying GP-led transactions on a quicker basis. The one-business-day requirement appears to be a signal of more frequent examinations and focus on the GP-led secondaries market.

While the proposed Form PF amendments are intended to assist with more timely monitoring and oversight of GP-led transactions, including potential conflicts of interest associated with such transactions, it's not clear whether requiring an adviser to report a GP-led transaction following its completion will actually facilitate this goal, particularly when the executory period between signing of the transaction agreement and closing of the underlying asset sale may extend multiple months or the transaction includes multiple closing dates. In addition, the short period to report could lead to a high number of foot faults.

GP-led rule

The GP-led rule (proposed rule 211(h)(2)-2) would prohibit an adviser from completing a GP-led transaction unless the adviser distributes to the existing investors of the private fund, prior to the closing of the GP-led transaction, a fairness opinion obtained from an independent opinion provider and a summary of material business relationships. The rule would not apply to advisers that are not required to register with the SEC, such as state-registered advisers and exempt reporting advisers.

Under the proposed rule, a fairness opinion would need to be in writing and state that the price being offered to the fund for any assets being sold as part of a GP-led transaction is fair. The opinion is obtained on behalf of the fund, not the fund investors.

Under the current drafting of the proposed rule, it would appear that even in a tender-offer GP-led transaction, whereby capital is directly provided to the investors, the fairness opinion would be obtained for the fund and not such investors. This presents a question as to whether requiring a fairness opinion aligns with certain fundamental characteristics of a tender offer, such as the fact that these transactions are traditionally led by unaffiliated third-party buyers rather than the adviser.

Unlike a third-party valuation, a fairness opinion is an evaluation of the legitimacy of the price being offered, not the value of the target assets. A fairness opinion will opine on whether the price is fair but would not necessarily ensure the highest price to the fund's selling investors.

The rule also permits the fairness opinion be given on a non-reliance basis, which means there is no private right of action for the fund against the opinion provider. While it's not clear based on the current drafting that the SEC intends for the fairness opinions to be given on a reliance basis, if a reliance opinion were required, it could significantly increase the cost of obtaining a fairness opinion.

The fairness opinion would also need to be produced by an independent opinion writer, which is one that (i) provides fairness opinions in the ordinary course of its business and (ii) is not a related person of the adviser.

In order to provide investors an opportunity to evaluate whether any business relationships among the opinion provider and the adviser and its related persons could bias an opinion, the adviser would be required to disclose a summary of any material business relationships the adviser or any of its related persons has, or has had within the past two years, with the independent opinion provider.

Determining whether a business relationship is material requires a facts and circumstances analysis, but the SEC noted that audit, consulting, capital raising, investment banking and other similar services would generally qualify as material relationships under the rule.

The SEC has requested comment on the proposed rule, including whether an adviser that conducts a competitive sale process for the assets being sold, which ultimately leads to the price, should still be required to obtain a fairness opinion and whether there are other price discovery processes that could protect investors.

Generally, even without a mandate from the SEC, many advisers obtain fairness opinions in connection with transactions or transactions are conditioned on the approval of the investors or the investor advisory committee. Under the proposed rule, a fairness opinion would still be required even where an adviser is able to provide assurance around price using other methods, such as a competitive bid and sale process resulting in a third-party buyer.

Many of the concerns raised against the Form PF amendments, GP-led rule and other proposed private fund rules more generally are that these create additional expense and burden for advisers that are potentially passed down to investors. Throughout the comment period, it is expected that advisers and investors alike will share whether the proposed rules actually address the concerns raised by the SEC or whether alternative approaches should be presented.

