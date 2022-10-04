Securities class action against Tyson flops for want of lead plaintiff















(Reuters) - For the second time in the last few weeks, a would-be securities class action has apparently died because no adequate investor emerged to lead the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James Cho of Brooklyn refused on Sept. 30 to appoint two Tyson Foods Inc shareholders who claimed combined losses of less than $325 -- yes $325! -- as lead plaintiffs in a prospective class action accusing the company of misleading investors about Tyson’s ability to operate its meat-packing plants safely during COVID. Cho said that the investors’ losses were too small to give them a meaningful stake in the outcome of the litigation, a requirement for lead plaintiffs under 1995's Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Cho did not dismiss the case but because time has run out for another investor to step up as a lead plaintiff candidate, it seems unlikely that the litigation can proceed as a class action. The magistrate suggested as much in his ruling, noting that individual investors are still entitled to pursue their own claims.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Rosen Law Firm, which represents the failed lead plaintiff candidates and sought to be named lead counsel for shareholders, did not respond to my query about Cho’s ruling and the law firm’s plans for the case.

The new ruling repeatedly cited a Sept. 12 decision from U.S. District Judge Roanne Mann of Brooklyn who refused to appoint a Credit Suisse Group AG shareholder with a claimed loss of $672 to lead a securities class action alleging that the bank failed to warn investors about the risk of its portfolio of loans to Russian oligarchs.

As I told you last month, Mann said Congress’ primary objective when it established a regimen for picking a lead plaintiff in the securities litigation reform act was to assure that investors, rather than shareholders' lawyers, controlled cases. The judge said she could not be sure that an investor with only a miniscule interest in the outcome of the case could be relied upon to stand up for shareholders’ interests.

Cho offered identical analysis in his Tyson decision, writing that the two proposed lead plaintiffs in the case “have failed to persuade this court that they have sufficient interest in the litigation to ‘vigorously’ pursue the class claims and adequately represent the interests of class members.”

What’s especially notable about the Tyson and Credit Suisse lead plaintiff rulings is that defendants in both cases lobbied hard against the proposed lead plaintiffs. Typically, as you know, debate over proposed lead shareholders takes place among shareholder firms representing competing candidates. But in both the Tyson and Credit Suisse cases there was no competition for the lead plaintiff appointment. Each case featured only one prospective lead plaintiff and one prospective lead counsel firm.

Those firms – Rosen in the Tyson case and Pomerantz in the Credit Suisse litigation – argued that defendants have no business meddling in the lead shareholder selection process. In a letter to Cho last October, after moving for the appointment of the two investors with minimal losses, Phillip Kim of the Rosen Law Firm asserted that the plain text of the securities reform act allows only class members – not defendants – to oppose lead plaintiff motions.

Kim subsequently cited a March 2022 decision in Yang v. Trust for Advised Portfolios, in which Brooklyn federal magistrate Marcia Henry declined to address defense concerns about the standing of a prospective lead plaintiff because, Henry said, only shareholders are entitled to offer evidence undermining presumptive lead plaintiffs.

But Tyson counsel from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer insisted that securities fraud defendants have a right and a responsibility to speak up if a proposed lead shareholder is not an adequate class representative.

“When a lead plaintiff application is unopposed, as here, submissions by defendants are welcomed and encouraged, given the PSLRA’s aim of avoiding lawyer-driven litigation,” wrote Tyson counsel Mary Eaton of Freshfields in a letter brief to Cho. The lead plaintiff selection process, Tyson said, works best when courts have enough information to test the adequacy of proposed candidates, regardless of whether that information comes from defendants or rival plaintiffs' firms.

Indeed, Tyson managed to block a previous lead plaintiff candidate before defeating the Rosen firm’s most recent proposed lead shareholders. Last year, the Rosen firm moved for a private investment firm, H. Fried Canada Inc, to lead the class action, asserting losses of more than $21,000. Tyson's defense lawyers dug into the investment firm’s trading records and concluded that the fund’s trades during the class period appeared to have been based on options contracts entered before Tyson’s allegedly misleading statements about COVID preparedness. The investment firm, Freshfields argued at a hearing in August 2021, therefore could not claim to have relied on allegedly fraudulent representations and could not serve as a lead plaintiff.

After that hearing, the Rosen firm withdrew the investment fund’s lead plaintiff motion. Cho gave the law firm several weeks to propose a different candidate. On the last day before time ran out, Rosen moved for the appointment of the two investors asserting losses of less than $325.

Tyson’s lawyers said that Rosen’s failure to propose more convincing candidates was evidence “that this action constitutes precisely the sort of lawyer-driven strike suit that Congress meant to eradicate under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.”

Cho did not go as far as Mann – the judge who refused to appoint lead plaintiffs in last month’s Credit Suisse ruling – in casting doubt about merits of the case based on shareholders’ failure to step up to lead the litigation. But Tyson reaps the same benefits from Cho’s ruling as Credit Suisse from the Mann decision: The company is spared the time and expense of litigating a fraud class action.

For securities defendants, the message of the two rulings is clear: The payoff for opposing questionable lead plaintiff candidates can be well worth the effort.

Read more:

Judge nixes lead plaintiff in Credit Suisse fraud case. Are shareholders better off?

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.