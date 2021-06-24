Self-driving truck race suffers from major traffic

A self-driving mail truck is seen during its presentation at the Austrian Post logistics centre in Vienna, Austria March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The race to create self-driving trucks, as well as public companies to invest in them, is getting crowded. Embark Trucks is the latest to merge with a blank check firm in a $5.2 billion deal. It has built up some speed. Some smart money names are investing alongside, and Donald Trump’s former transport boss, Elaine Chao, is joining the board. Embark’s strategy might please freight shipper and truck makers alike. The valuation isn’t bad either, in relative terms. But competitive and regulatory roadblocks lie ahead. Embark doesn’t have the open highway to itself.

Embark sells software which aims to work on multiple brands of trucks. Given the complexity of autonomous driving, differing makers of 18-wheelers might prefer to outsource the task. Carriers are offered big potential savings - about half the cost of a human driver per mile, according to Embark, in exchange for a fee for distance driven. It has already signed up beer king Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) as a client, and Knight Swift Transportation (KNX.N), which is also investing in the deal.

The valuation doesn’t look crazy either, at 1.6 times its estimated 2025 revenue of $2.8 billion. Rival TuSimple (TSP.O), which went public in April, is valued at about twice as much. That may help explain why boldfaced names of the investment firmament, Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global, signed up.

Chao’s presence may also help the firm wade troubled regulatory waters. Currently, a patchwork of state and federal rules governs the testing and commercial use of the technology. While the public may be wary of the risks, the possible benefits of higher safety and economic efficiency mean there’s sure to be a strong push behind creating comprehensive rules.

Embark’s clever alignment of all these parties give it a shot at winning a piece of the self-driving truck business. That’s a giant opportunity, as its 2025 projections only count on the firm snagging a single-digit percentage of miles driven in America. But it’s hardly alone. In addition to TuSimple, rival Plus is seeking to go public and signed a partnership with Amazon.com (AMZN.O). And plenty of other startups, established vehicle firms, and tech outfits are chasing the holy grail of autonomous driving. Expect more traffic ahead.

