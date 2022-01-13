Senate committee advances Biden's USPTO, Federal Circuit picks

Delaware judge Leonard Stark gives his opening statement during a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

(Reuters) - Two of President Biden's key nominations related to intellectual property law moved closer to confirmation on Thursday, when the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee advanced them to the full Senate for a final vote.

The committee voted 17-5 to advance Winston & Strawn partner Kathi Vidal to lead the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and voted 16-6 for District Judge Leonard Stark to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which hears patent appeals from around the country.

During her career as a patent litigator, Vidal has represented companies including Microsoft, Tesla, and Intel. She led Fish & Richardson's litigation group before joining Winston in 2017.

Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana voted against Vidal based on her ties to major tech companies, an issue he said he also had with the past three PTO directors.

"If you took big tech and turned it upside down and shook it," PTO directors would "fall out of big tech's pocket," Kennedy said.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee's IP subcommittee, previously said he would put a hold on Vidal's nomination if she didn't commit to changes made by her predecessor Andrei Iancu to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that reduced patent-validity challenges there.

But Tillis announced last week that he would support her nomination, and said during the hearing that he had "her assurance that she's going to continue the reforms that are in the right direction."

Nearly all of the committee's Democratic senators voted to advance Vidal's nomination apart from Jon Ossoff of Georgia, who opposed.

The committee advanced U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark's nomination to the Federal Circuit with full Democratic support.

Stark's Delaware court is one of the most active for patent litigation in the country. He would be President Biden's second appointee to the patent-heavy appeals court.

The committee also voted to advance the nominations of public defender Charles Fleming, magistrate judge David Ruiz, and U.S. Attorney Bridget Brennan for judgeships in the Northern District of Ohio, as well as magistrate judge Jacqueline Corley's nomination in the Northern District of California.

